Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Felo, a leading innovator in AI-powered productivity solutions, today announced the official launch of Felo LiveDoc, the world's first collaborative Agent Workspace for Documents that transforms static files into intelligent, self-evolving knowledge hubs. This groundbreaking platform introduces a paradigm shift in document management, where AI agents work autonomously to optimize, translate, analyze, and update documents-eliminating the manual labor that costs knowledge workers 30% of their productive time.

Revolutionary Multi-Agent Technology Redefines Document Workflow

Felo LiveDoc deploys specialized AI agents-designers, translators, data analysts, and content strategists-that collaborate within a unified workspace. These agents don't just assist; they autonomously execute complex tasks while users focus on strategic decision-making.

"We're witnessing the death of document drudgery," said Sima Yunrui, CEO at Felo. "While competitors are still manually reformatting slides and toggling between twelve tabs, LiveDoc users are directing AI agents to complete 50-page translations in 3 minutes with perfect formatting preservation. This isn't incremental improvement-it's a 10x productivity multiplier."

Solving Critical Pain Points Across Industries

Felo LiveDoc addresses three fundamental challenges plaguing modern knowledge workers:

Information Fragmentation: The platform unifies PDFs, presentations, videos, spreadsheets, web pages, and images into one intelligent ecosystem, eliminating the chaos of scattered resources across multiple platforms.

Repetitive Work Trap: Research shows professionals waste 30% of their time on repetitive tasks-the infamous "37 revisions curse." LiveDoc's super agents handle format adjustments, data updates, and version synchronization automatically.

Collaboration Breakdown: Traditional tools create version control nightmares and synchronization failures. LiveDoc enables real-time human-AI collaboration where documents evolve continuously rather than requiring manual coordination.

Core Capabilities Delivering Immediate Value

Format-Preserving Translation: Industry-first technology that translates presentations across multiple languages while maintaining exact layout, chart positions, font styles, and animations-solving the format collapse problem that has plagued international teams for decades.

Intelligent Document Analysis: AI agents extract insights across multiple document types simultaneously, cross-referencing information from PDFs, videos, and web content to generate comprehensive reports in minutes.

Autonomous Content Evolution: Documents aren't static files anymore-they self-update with fresh data, auto-optimize formatting, and adapt to different contexts (report/presentation/email) without human intervention.

Universal Resource Integration: The platform's "All Docs" philosophy breaks format barriers, treating every information type-from YouTube videos to Excel spreadsheets-as queryable, analyzable knowledge sources.

Built for Global Knowledge Workers

Felo LiveDoc targets three primary audiences:

Office Professionals: Product managers, HR specialists, marketing teams, and project leaders who manage cross-functional documentation

Educators: Teachers and students requiring multilingual content adaptation and collaborative research capabilities

Content Creators: Professionals producing multi-format content across platforms and languages

The platform's tagline, "All Docs. Together. Evolving," encapsulates its three-dimensional value proposition: universal document compatibility (All Docs), seamless human-AI collaboration (Together), and continuous autonomous improvement (Evolving).

Technical Innovation Meets Practical Design

LiveDoc's architecture represents a fundamental rethinking of document software. Rather than building another editing tool, Felo created a workspace where:

Multiple specialized agents operate concurrently on the same document

Cross-document knowledge networks enable intelligent referencing and insight synthesis

Users shift from manual editing to strategic direction of AI workforce

"Early adopters are already experiencing the transformation," noted Yunrui. "They're not working harder-they've stopped editing and started directing. That's the future of knowledge work."

Competitive Advantage in the AI Era

While traditional document tools focus on human editing capabilities, and AI writing assistants provide conversational support, Felo LiveDoc occupies a unique position: the first platform where AI agents autonomously manage the entire document lifecycle within a persistent workspace.

This architectural advantage enables capabilities impossible in competing solutions:

Simultaneous multi-agent task execution

Persistent document intelligence that compounds over time

Format-agnostic processing across all content types

Availability and Access

Felo LiveDoc is now available for early access at felo.ai. The platform launches with primary focus on Japan and the United States market, with global expansion planned throughout 2026.

About Felo

Felo is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing knowledge work through AI agent collaboration. The company's mission is to eliminate repetitive cognitive labor, enabling professionals to focus on creative and strategic contributions. Felo LiveDoc represents the company's vision of a future where humans and AI agents work as equal partners in intelligent workspaces.

For more information, media inquiries, or demo requests, please contact:

