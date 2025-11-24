The Genovation Foundation: Dr James Liang Launches HK$500 Million "Genovation Foundation" to Address Low Fertility

HONG KONG, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Children's Day, Dr James Liang, Co-founder of Trip.com Group, announced the establishment of the Genovation Foundation Limited in Hong Kong. Established in his personal capacity, the foundation pledges HK$500 million over five years to address declining fertility through three key avenues: economic subsidies, cultural advocacy, and policy research.

The name Genovation combines "Gene" and "Innovation", symbolising both the continuity of life and the pursuit of creative solutions to pressing social challenges. This marks another significant step in Liang's decade-long dedicated research into demographic issues, moving from corporate practice into the realm of public philanthropy.

Supporting Policy Research and Global Dialogue

Beyond funding policy research, including the Global Fertility Crisis Forum scheduled to launch in January 2026 and held annually thereafter, the foundation has opened applications in two further areas:

Childbearing subsidies for PhD students in Hong Kong

Grants for fertility-friendly cultural and artistic projects worldwide

As a scholar-entrepreneur who has long studied the relationship between demographics and innovation, Liang has repeatedly warned that a shrinking younger population will erode national creativity and long-term economic vitality. He argues that addressing this challenge requires coordinated action across government, business, and society. By piloting initiatives in Hong Kong and focusing on three strategic directions, the foundation aims to create replicable models for wider adoption.

Financial Support for Doctoral Students

In its first phase, the foundation will pilot a targeted subsidy for doctoral students at higher education institutions in Hong Kong. As a crucial reserve of future research talent, PhD students often face multiple pressures of academic advancement, early career development, and family planning. Despite being in their prime reproductive years, many are forced to delay or abandon parenthood due to research demands, limited income, and the high cost of childcare.

To address this, the foundation will provide a HK$50,000 childcare and education grant to families of full-time PhD students based in Hong Kong whose children are born on or after 1 January 2026. Applications require a birth certificate, proof of enrolment, and academic transcripts. The foundation pledges to complete reviews within 14 working days and disburse funds within five working days. (Further details are available at http://www.genovationfoundation.org/ )

Promoting Fertility-Friendly Cultural Innovation

Liang recognises that low fertility is not only an economic issue but also shaped by social attitudes and cultural anxieties. To foster a supportive environment, the foundation has established a Fertility-Friendly Cultural Innovation Project, inviting global submissions of creative works that inspire childbearing, convey family warmth, and reduce anxiety around parenthood.

The foundation provides grants of up to HK$1 million to individuals and organisations, awarded annually to support creative works - from film and literature to art installations - that celebrate the joy of family life and the positive impact of childbearing."

Global Fertility Crisis Forum

Low fertility is a shared global challenge requiring international collaboration. A flagship initiative of the foundation will be the Global Fertility Crisis Forum, to be held in Hong Kong in January 2026. Co-hosted by leading institutions including Peking University and the University of Hong Kong, the forum will examine demographic trends, the economic impact of declining fertility, policy responses, and the balance between women's reproductive choices and career development.

Combining macro-level analysis with personal sharing, the forum is intended to become a regular platform for international dialogue, pooling global expertise to inform policy-making. Liang believes that evidence-based policies and sufficient support can meaningfully raise fertility intentions, and the forum will serve as a hub for such collaborative efforts.

More information about the Global Fertility Crisis Forum can be found at https://globalfertilitycrisis.org/

From Corporate Practice to Public Philanthropy

The creation of the Genovation Foundation represents another breakthrough in Liang's long-standing commitment to fertility support. Over the past decade, he has authored works such as The Demographics of Innovation and Population Strategies: How Population Affects Economy and Innovation, while also implementing childcare-friendly measures at Trip.com Group, including subsidies for employees worldwide and three additional days of parental leave.

He has sought to build public consensus through creative initiatives, such as the philosophical novel and play After Immortality and the interview series James Liang in Dialogue with Multi-Child Families. Liang has consistently called for stronger national support, including tax relief, mortgage interest rebates for larger families, and expanded childcare provision.

With government subsidies now in place and public awareness of the fertility crisis growing, Liang's personal investment of HK$500 million reflects his philosophy of "testing solutions through corporate practice, expanding impact through public philanthropy". From supporting employees to engaging society at large, and from financial subsidies to a combined framework of economic, cultural, and policy support, Liang emphasises that safeguarding fertility intentions is safeguarding the future of society and the foundations of innovation. He hopes the Genovation Foundation will act as a seed, encouraging wider participation and transforming childbearing from a "dilemma" into a "choice of hope and happiness".

About the Genovation Foundation

The Genovation Foundation is a philanthropic organisation dedicated to population development and social innovation. The name Genovation combines "Gene" and "Innovation", symbolising both the continuity of life and the pursuit of creative solutions to pressing social challenges. Established in Hong Kong by Dr James Liang in his personal capacity, the foundation will invest HK$500 million over five years, committed to alleviating poverty through education, promoting fertility, and advocating family virtues.

Official website: http://www.genovationfoundation.org/

media contact: info@genovationfoundation.org

