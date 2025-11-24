Automotive Suspension Market worth $42.43 billion by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive suspension market is estimated to grow from USD 39.91 billion in 2025 to USD 42.43 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 0.9%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Evolving safety regulations, ride comfort standards, and the transition toward electrified and software-defined vehicles are reshaping suspension system design.

In passenger cars and LCVs, MacPherson struts dominate front suspension architectures-accounting for 70-75% penetration in Asia and Europe-due to their cost-efficiency, compact packaging, and good control for urban and mid-range vehicles. Multi-link and torsion beam designs are standard at the rear, with multi-link designs preferred in premium/passenger cars for enhanced handling, and torsion beams used in economy segments.

For trucks, parabolic and semi-elliptical leaf springs remain prevalent at both axles in heavy- and medium-duty platforms. However, front axles in high-spec models increasingly employ independent or twin wishbone systems for improved steering precision. In buses, air suspension is now the default for rear axles-especially in the urban and coach segments-while front suspensions feature a mix of air (for ride comfort) and robust independent or rigid axle solutions, tailored to the duty cycle and regional specifications.

Lightweighting requirements are driving the adoption of aluminum control arms, composite springs, and integrated subframe architectures to reduce mass and enhance energy efficiency. The integration of suspension systems with ADAS and chassis domain controllers is accelerating, enabling predictive damping and road-sensing functions through real-time data inputs.

Suppliers such as ZF and Tenneco are developing modular suspension platforms compatible with both ICE and EV architectures, while KYB and Hitachi Astemo are focusing on semi-active electronic damping solutions for mid-range and premium segments. The rapid growth of SUVs and premium vehicles, particularly in the Asia Pacific, is increasing demand for multilink suspensions in SUVs for rear suspensions and air suspension systems for premium cars and SUVs, while cost-sensitive markets continue to rely on MacPherson strut and torsion beam setups. Meanwhile, volatility in steel and aluminum prices, coupled with the need for recyclability and end-of-life recovery, is compelling manufacturers to innovate in material optimization and circular design practices, positioning technology integration and sustainability as key differentiators in the automotive suspension market.

MacPherson suspensions are expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

The MacPherson strut remains the largest and most widely adopted front suspension architecture globally, with the Asia Pacific region leading in both volume and value due to the high production of compact and mid-size passenger cars. Its low cost, simplified design, and reduced weight-eliminating the need for a separate upper control arm-make it ideal for high-volume, space-constrained vehicles, while maintaining reliable ride quality and handling. In 2025, over 70% of front suspensions in compact and mid-size segments in markets such as China, India, and Southeast Asia are estimated to use MacPherson struts. The architecture is favored in vehicles like the Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra, and BMW 3 Series, where cost efficiency, ease of integration into modular platforms, and compatibility with both ICE and EV layouts reinforce its market dominance.

In the Asia Pacific, more than 70% of front suspensions in compact and mid-size cars and LCVs use MacPherson struts, but high-value vehicles are shifting to double wishbone setups for superior dynamics. The Rest of World markets like Australia still favor MacPherson for mainstream, with gradual migration in premium SUVs. In the EU and North America, MacPherson remains the norm for economy to mid-range vehicles, while premium and EVs increasingly use double wishbone or multilink front suspensions for sharper handling. This shift is evident in models from Genesis and Lexus in Asia, as well as the Mercedes E-Class and Cadillac CT5 in the West. It highlights a convergence towards advanced architectures for high-end vehicles, while MacPherson suspension remains dominant in global volume segments.

Active suspension is projected to be the fastest-growing market for automotive suspension over the forecast period.

The active suspension segment is witnessing accelerated growth, driven primarily by rising demand for enhanced ride comfort, handling precision, and safety in premium passenger vehicles and SUVs. In 2025, high-end EVs and luxury SUVs, including the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, and BMW iX, are increasingly adopting active suspension systems such as Magic Body Control, MagneRide, and PASM to manage vehicle dynamics under variable load and battery weight conditions. The proliferation of SUVs, particularly in the Asia Pacific, where the segment accounts for over 60% of new vehicle sales, is a key growth driver, as these vehicles benefit most from adaptive damping to offset their higher center of gravity and curb weight. Additionally, the integration of active suspensions with software-defined vehicle platforms and ADAS systems enables predictive ride adjustments and load-sensitive damping, creating value through enhanced passenger comfort, improved energy efficiency, and an improved driving experience. High consumer willingness to pay for premium comfort features, combined with OEMs' focus on differentiating EV and luxury models, reinforces the faster adoption of active suspensions compared to conventional systems.

Europe is expected to be the third fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Europe's automotive suspension market reflects distinct design patterns across passenger cars, LCVs, trucks, and buses, driven by region-specific regulatory and market demands. For passenger cars and LCVs, especially in Germany and France, front suspensions predominantly utilize MacPherson struts in mass-market models, while premium and EV variants are increasingly adopting multilink setups for enhanced dynamic performance and NVH control, exemplified by models like the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6. Rear suspension systems similarly trend from torsion beams in economy segments toward multilink configurations in upscale and electrified vehicles. In trucks and buses, traditional mechanical spring suspensions, such as parabolic leaf springs and semi-elliptical designs, are crucial for durability and load management. At the same time, independent front suspensions and multilink rear suspensions are becoming more popular in heavy-duty and premium applications, as they offer a balance between performance and operational resilience.

Key Market Players of Automotive Suspension Market:

Prominent players in the Automotive Suspension Companies include Continental AG (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), KYB Corporation (Japan), and Tenneco Inc. (US), among others.

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of key drivers (strong premium SUV & pickup demand and regulatory pressure on vehicle & passenger safety & curb emissions), restraints (high system cost vs. ROI in non-premium segments), opportunities (integration of smart/connected suspensions with ADAS & SDVs and local manufacturing & supply chain opportunities), and challenges (balancing suspension weight and range efficiency in electric vehicles) influencing the growth of the automotive suspension market.

(strong premium SUV & pickup demand and regulatory pressure on vehicle & passenger safety & curb emissions), restraints (high system cost vs. ROI in non-premium segments), opportunities (integration of smart/connected suspensions with ADAS & SDVs and local manufacturing & supply chain opportunities), and challenges (balancing suspension weight and range efficiency in electric vehicles) influencing the growth of the automotive suspension market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the automotive suspension market.

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the automotive suspension market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the automotive suspension across various regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the automotive suspension across various regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the automotive suspension market.

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the automotive suspension market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Continental AG (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), KYB Corporation (Japan), and Tenneco Inc. (US) in the market.

