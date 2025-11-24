Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH), a leading provider of tech-powered, intellectual development products in China, today announced that its Investor Relations Director, Justin Zhang, will present at NobleCon21 - Noble Capital Markets' 21st Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL., on Wednesday, December 3rd at 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time.

Interested investors and guests of iHuman Inc. are welcome to attend at a discounted rate. Please register here using the discount code [IHNOBLECON].

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on Noble Capital Markets' Conference website at www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek at www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on both sites for 90 days after the event.

About iHuman Inc.

iHuman Inc. is a leading provider of tech-powered, intellectual development products in China that is committed to making the child-upbringing experience easier for parents and transforming intellectual development into a fun journey for children. Benefiting from a deep legacy that combines nearly three decades of experience in the parenthood industry, superior original content, advanced high-tech innovation DNA and research & development capabilities with cutting-edge technologies, iHuman empowers parents with tools to make the child-upbringing experience more efficient. iHuman's unique, fun and interactive product offerings stimulate children's natural curiosity and exploration. The Company's comprehensive suite of innovative and high-quality products include self-directed apps, interactive content and smart devices that cover a broad variety of areas to develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading and creativity. Leveraging advanced technological capabilities, including 3D engines, AI/AR functionality, and big data analysis on children's behavior & psychology, iHuman believes it will continue to provide superior experience that is efficient and relieving for parents, and effective and fun for children, in China and all over the world, through its integrated suite of tech-powered, intellectual development products.

For more information about iHuman, please visit https://ir.ihuman.com/.

