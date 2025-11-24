French agrivoltaic developers Calycé and CalyWattSol have formed Calycé Sun to pursue large farm-based solar projects, while crowdfunding platform Enerfip has agreed to acquire rival Lumo as domestic investment volumes continue to rise.From pv magazine France French agrivoltaic developers Calycé and CalyWattSol, partners for several years, are taking a further step in their development by merging their entities. They have now formed the joint venture, Calycé Sun, to support agrivoltaic projects of at least 10 hectares of adjacent land with farmers, taking a comprehensive approach. This joint venture ...

