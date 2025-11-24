Anzeige
Montag, 24.11.2025
24.11.2025 13:12 Uhr
Loftware, Inc.: Loftware Celebrated Among the World's Top Healthcare Technology Innovators of 2025

Awarded for innovation in cloud-based labeling solutions that enhance patient safety, ensure compliance, and streamline operations

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware, a global leader in product identification and supply chain transparency, today announced that it has been named among The Healthcare Technology Report's "Top 50 Healthcare Technology Companies" for 2025. This honor recognizes companies that are transforming healthcare through innovation, improving operational efficiency, and advancing patient safety across the healthcare sector.

New Loftware logo

Loftware was selected for its cloud-based labeling and packaging technologies designed to support the complex operational and regulatory demands faced by medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and broader life sciences organizations. With increasing global regulatory pressures, from U.S. FDA requirements to EU MDR and global UDI regulations, Loftware enables customers to automate, centralize, and standardize labeling processes while mitigating risk, enhancing traceability, and reducing the potential for costly errors.

"Loftware is redefining healthcare product identification and packaging," said Jim Bureau, President & CEO of Loftware. "By unifying labeling and packaging processes across the healthcare ecosystem, our cloud-first solutions empower hospitals, manufacturers, and life sciences organizations to accelerate collaboration, safeguard patient safety, and maintain regulatory compliance - all while reducing complexity and driving operational efficiency."

Loftware's solutions scale seamlessly as customers expand into new markets and face ongoing regulatory changes. By improving label accuracy and agility across global supply chains, Loftware helps protect consumers, strengthen brand integrity, and accelerate time to market, all while reducing operational costs and compliance risks.

About Loftware

Loftware is the global leader in product identification. Our cloud-based solutions power real-time collaboration, ensure compliance, improve authenticity, and deliver supply chain traceability from product development to consumer engagement. We provide scalable, data-driven labeling and packaging technologies that help companies boost speed to market, enhance efficiency, and connect physical products to digital experiences. Trusted by global brands and backed by over 40 years of innovation, Loftware supports customers across industries with offices in the US, UK, Slovenia, China, and Singapore.

Media contact: Laura Hindley, Senior PR & Communications Manager, lhindley@loftware.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1658239/Loftware_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/loftware-celebrated-among-the-worlds-top-healthcare-technology-innovators-of-2025-302624475.html

