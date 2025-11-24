Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - ONGold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ONAU) (OTCQB: ONGRF) (the "Company" or "ONGold") is pleased to announce that it has acquired, by staking, additional claims surrounding the Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning ("TPK") project in northwestern Ontario. ONGold has added 73 multi-cell and single cell claims covering approximately 21,969 hectares (1,118 cells). The TPK property now consists of 2,504 claims, covering approximately 69,764 hectares. The additional claims were staked to cover extensions of the Mameigwess and Bartman Lake Greenstone Belts and the regional scale Stull-Wunnumin Fault Zone. Based on mapping by the Ontario Geological Survey, the area covered by these claims may be prospective for both gold and base metals deposits and complements ONGold's existing claims in the area.

Gold Ridge Area:

ONGold recently completed a diamond drilling program at TPK's Gold Ridge area located in the north-east portion of the claims (See ONGold press release November 4, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca). The key outcomes of the program are:

Succeeded in identifying a pervasive gold bearing system spread over a width of approximately 400 metres extending from the Discovery Zone to the shore of Mameigwess Lake, a length of 1,400 metres, near the terminus of the Keely Lake gold dispersion train.

Discovery Zone Highlights: 19.39 g/t Au over a core length of 8.2 metres. from 11.8 m to 20.0 m (including 308 g/t Au over 0.3m and 24.80 g/t Au over 0.7 m, also including 12.20 g/t Au over 1.5 m f and 20.10 g/t Au over 1.5).

Anomalous gold (>0.1 g/t Au) has been identified in every drill hole assayed to date including high gold grades associated with the Discovery Zone.

All intervals are reported as core lengths; true widths are unknown at this time. The results of this program, plus previous exploration results are interpreted to indicate the presence of a large, intrusive-hosted, orogenic gold system. These geological interpretations are preliminary in nature; no mineral resource has been defined on the TPK project. Assay results for remaining drill holes and base metal values are pending and will be disclosed once received and verified by the Company.

Big Dam Area:

In the south-east of the TPK property at the Big Dam, historical drilling has intersected numerous gold intersections including:

25.9 g/t Au over a length of 13.5 metres including 46.0 g/t Au over 0.5 m, and 139.4 g/t Au over 1.7 m, 749.0 g/t Au over 0.3 m and 127.0 g/t Au over 0.7 m (see Northern Superior Resources Inc. press releases dated February 27, 2018 and December 14, 2010, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca).

In the New Growth area of the property, the remainder of the Keely Lake gold grains dispersion train remains under-explored.

Kyle Stanfield CEO and Director of ONGold commented: "With the very successful diamond drilling program recently completed at TPK's Gold Ridge yielding high grade gold results as well as the identification of a pervasive gold-bearing system, we are very pleased to substantially expand the overall TPK claims footprint. The additional claims increase the TPK claim area by 46% and represents a key milestone in the project evolution as additional geological prospects at TPK are evaluated in preparation for 2026 exploration activities."





Figure 1: Location of the TPK Property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10770/275675_7d5b75c6940fca55_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Recently Staked Claims and Exploration Areas on the TPK Property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10770/275675_7d5b75c6940fca55_002full.jpg

Chapleau Cree First Nation Agreement

The Company also announces that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the Chapleau Cree First Nation ("CCFN"), originally dated November 25, 2024, as amended on September 29, 2025, regarding support for the Company's exploration activities at its October Gold property in Northern Ontario. Under the terms of the MOU, the Company will issue to CCFN, following approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), a total of 50,000 common shares of the Company in four tranches over a period of one year, and warrants to purchase 50,000 common shares, exercisable in four tranches over one year from the date of issue, at an exercise price to be determined based on TSXV approval. The MOU also contains customary provisions relating to the conduct of exploration activities and general terms for the negotiation of an impact benefit agreement ("IBA") between the Company and CCFN. The Company intends to set the exercise price for the warrants based on the closing price of the Company's common shares as of November 21, 2025. The MOU is not a definitive agreement, and there can be no assurance that an IBA will be successfully negotiated or executed.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Rodney Barber, P. Geo. for ONGold, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Barber is the President of ONGold and is not considered independent. Ongoing verification of scientific and technical information is achieved by direct involvement in the exploration work.

About ONGold Resources Ltd.

ONGold Resources Ltd. owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario and Northern Manitoba, including the district-scale Monument Bay Gold and Tungsten Project, TPK Project, Domain Gold Project and October Gold Project. These projects represent a strategic footprint in one of Canada's most prolific gold-producing regions.

With its extensive technical expertise, strong commitment to social acceptability, mindful Indigenous engagement and partnerships, in addition to a proven track record of responsible exploration, ONGold's team is uniquely positioned to unlock the full potential of its portfolio of projects.

ONGold Resources Ltd. on behalf of the Board of Directors

Kyle Stanfield, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding ONGold's exploration plans, geological interpretations, future activities at the TPK property, and the negotiation and execution of agreements with Indigenous communities, including the MOU and potential IBA with the CCFN. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, exploration results, availability of capital, regulatory approvals (including TSXV approval of share and warrant issuances), successful negotiation and execution of agreements with Indigenous communities, and other factors described in ONGold's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. ONGold undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

