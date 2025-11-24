Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 24.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Amerikas Rohstoff-Zukunft - Jetzt beginnt das strategische Kupfer-Investment!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C45N | ISIN: FR0014005HJ9 | Ticker-Symbol: 7U7
Tradegate
24.11.25 | 12:08
7,830 Euro
+0,51 % +0,040
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OVH GROUPE SAS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OVH GROUPE SAS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7157,73014:55
7,7057,74014:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.11.2025 11:12 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OVHcloud and LCH SA sign cloud agreement

Roubaix - November 20th 2025 - OVHcloud, a global cloud player and the European Cloud leader, announced today that it has signed a cloud hosting agreement with LCH SA, the global clearing house based in Paris. Through this collaboration, OVHcloud will provide cloud-hosting capabilities designed to support LCH SA in enhancing its operational resilience, strengthening security, and benefiting from greater scalability and faster deployment across its services.

The migration of some of LCH SA's services to a SecNumCloud1 qualified environment represents a significant milestone in the clearing house's digital transformation. OVHcloud will host a selection of LCH SA's services in full compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to LCH SA, supporting the organisation's fast-growing, diversified and global activities across asset classes.

Octave Klaba, Founder, Chairman and CEO, OVHcloud, said: "LCH SA is a key provider of market infrastructure in Europe and across the global financial community. Our SecNumCloud qualified solution enables LCH SA to benefit from cutting-edge cloud technology while maintaining the highest level of security and control over their data within a robust regulatory framework.-

Corentine Poilvet Clédière, CEO, LCH SA, and Country Head, France, LSEG, said: "We are pleased to be leveraging trusted European cloud provider OVHcloud as part of LSEG's cloud strategy. Modernising our infrastructure is a significant undertaking that LCH SA is proud to deliver. Using OVHcloud's SecNumCloud qualified services will enable us to benefit from greater operational efficiency and the ability to further scale our fast-growing businesses.-

1 SecNumCloud is a security qualification issued by ANSSI, the French National Cybersecurity Agency


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.