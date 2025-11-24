Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. Announces Presentation of Second Abstract at the 2025 Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. ("Rakovina" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RKV)(FSE: 7JO0), a biopharmaceutical company advancing cancer therapies through AI-enabled drug discovery, reports that a second scientific abstract from its research and development programs was presented at the 2025 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting, which took place November 19-23 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The poster titled "Discovery and development of novel CNS-penetrating PARP1-selective inhibitors" was developed in collaboration with investigators at the Vancouver Prostate Centre and the University of British Columbia, describes the Company's work applying artificial-intelligence (AI) methods to the discovery and early characterization of novel, PARP1-selective small-molecule drug candidates with properties consistent with central nervous system (CNS) penetration.

The presentation outlines the use of Deep Docking and generative-AI computational approaches to virtually screen large chemical libraries and identify compounds predicted to demonstrate selective inhibition of PARP1, favourable drug-like properties, and characteristics supportive of CNS exposure.

According to the data reported, hundreds of prioritized compounds have been synthesized and evaluated in biochemical assays. A subset demonstrated PARP1-selective activity, as well as in vitro metabolic-stability and pharmacokinetic profiles that will inform additional optimization and testing. Examples of ADME and pharmacokinetic data from the first round of synthesized compounds, including comparisons with existing PARP inhibitors and next-generation benchmark compounds, were also presented.

Prof. Mads Daugaard, President of Rakovina Therapeutics, commented: "The data generated to date provide early insight into our AI-driven discovery platform and its ability to prioritize compounds with the features we are seeking, including PARP1 selectivity and properties supportive of CNS penetration. These results demonstrate timely progress of our PARP1-selective inhibitor program and validate our iterative AI approach."

This SNO 2025 presentation represents the second abstract from Rakovina Therapeutics at the conference and reflects the Company's ongoing research efforts in the field of DNA-damage-response (DDR) therapeutics.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking and Enki platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com -

