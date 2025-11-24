Aldebaran Resources Inc.: Aldebaran Files PEA on Sedar+ and Announces Termination of the Option Agreement with Nuton Holdings Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR+ of an updated Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "Altar PEA") on the Altar copper-gold project located in San Juan Province, Argentina, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure in Mineral Projects. The Altar PEA has an effective date of September 1, 2025, and was created by SRK Consulting Inc. as lead consultants with Knight Piesold as a subcontractor. The report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment, Altar Project, San Juan, Argentina" has been filed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and will be posted on the Company's website at www.aldebaranresources.com.

Additionally, the Company announces that Nuton Holdings Ltd., a Rio Tinto venture ("Nuton"), has provided notice of termination of the option to joint venture agreement announced on November 7, 2024, under which Nuton had the right to acquire a 20% interest in the Altar project. Nuton's decision comes as they are shifting priorities to focus on later-stage projects that could potentially deliver nearer-term production. Despite the termination, Nuton and Aldebaran could still enter a licensing agreement to deploy the Nuton- Technology, proprietary bio-leaching technology, at Altar.

John Black, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Aldebaran, commented: "The PEA demonstrated that the base case concentrator scenario for Altar is a long-life project delivering significant copper, gold, and silver production at attractive cash costs while minimizing upfront capital. With an NPV (8%) of US$2 billion and an IRR of 20.5%, we believe that Altar is an attractive large-scale copper gold project and a very important project for Argentina moving forward. We thank Nuton for their participation in the Altar project and understand that their shift in priorities made continuing with the Altar option agreement challenging. We retain an 80% interest in the project and look forward to advancing it towards a pre-feasibility study with our joint venture partner Sibanye-Stillwater."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Kevin B. Heather, B.Sc. (Hons), M.Sc, Ph.D, FAusIMM, FGS, Chief Geological Officer and director of Aldebaran, who serves as the qualified person (QP) under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE ALDEBARAN BOARD

(signed) "John Black-

John Black

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: +1 (604) 685-6800

Email: info@aldebaranresources.com

For further information, please consult our website at www.aldebaranresources.com or contact:

Ben Cherrington

Manager, Investor Relations

Phone: +1 347 394-2728 or +44 7538 244 208

Email: ben.cherrington@aldebaranresources.com

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran holds an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In November 2024 the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Altar, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including the 2023-24 field season (independent technical report prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc., Tucson, Arizona, titled "Technical Report, Estimated Mineral Resources, Altar Project, San Juan Province, Argentina", dated December 31, 2024 - see news release dated November 25, 2024).

