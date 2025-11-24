Chijet Motor Company, Inc: Chijet Motor Company Enters Strategic Partnership with EdgeAI Frontier Technology Ltd. to Acquire Up to $1 Billion in EdgeAI Tokens at a 20% Discount

New York, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHIJET MOTOR COMPANY, INC. (NASDAQ: CJET) ("Chijet" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with EdgeAI Frontier Technology Ltd. ("EdgeAI") to acquire up to $1 billion in EdgeAI tokens at an exclusive 20% discount to prevailing market prices. The Agreement builds on the previously announced strategic alignment and represents a meaningful expansion of the partnership into the digital asset space, delivering immediate economic benefits while positioning Chijet as a meaningful participant in decentralized intelligence and blockchain-enabled technologies.

The discounted purchase structure is expected to generate approximately $200 million in upfront value for Chijet relative to current market rates, while establishing a robust cryptocurrency treasury. EdgeAI will act as the Company's primary advisor on digital assets, offering expertise in token acquisition strategies, treasury management, and risk mitigation.

Under the Agreement, Chijet will also serve as a validator node on the EdgeAI blockchain network, enabling the Company to earn staking rewards and generate recurring revenue. The parties intend to explore additional opportunities, including the potential joint development of a multi-strategy digital asset investment vehicle.

The partnership has an initial term of five years. All token acquisitions, custody solutions, and related activities will be implemented in full compliance with Chijet's internal governance policies and applicable regulatory requirements.

"We are excited to secure up to $1 billion in high-quality digital assets on such advantageous terms," stated Ms. Melissa Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Chijet. "This transaction creates substantial immediate value for our shareholders-approximately $200 million-and strengthens our bridge between traditional manufacturing and the rapidly evolving digital economy. By extending our partnership with EdgeAI, we are thoughtfully diversifying our portfolio and gaining exposure to innovative edge intelligence technologies that complement our core operations."

About EdgeAI

EdgeAI builds the decentralized intelligence layer that allows AI to operate and learn where data is created-at the edge. Through a combination of edge computing, real-time inference, and its proprietary Proof of Information Entropy (PoIE) framework, EdgeAI enables machines and devices to process, learn, and collaborate locally across industrial networks. For additional information, please visit https://edgeai.xyz-

About CHIJET MOTOR COMPANY, INC.

The primary business of Chijet is the development, manufacture, sales, and service of traditional fuel vehicles and new energy vehicles. State-of-the-art manufacturing systems and stable supply chain management enable the Company to provide consumers with products of high performance at reasonable prices. In addition to its large modern vehicle production base in Jilin, China, a factory in Yantai, China will be dedicated to new energy vehicles production upon completion of its construction. Chijet has a management team of industry veterans with decades of experience in engineering and design, management, financing, industrial production, and financial management. For additional information about Chijet, please visit www.chijetmotors.com-

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, formulated in accordance with the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, reflecting the Company's projections about its future financial and operational performance, employ terms like "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "target," "aim," "predict," "outlook," "seek," "goal," "objective," "assume," "contemplate," "continue," "positioned," "forecast," "likely," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," and similar expressions to convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections, involving judgments about future economic conditions, competitive landscapes, market dynamics, and business decisions, many of which are inherently challenging to predict accurately and are largely beyond the Company's control. Additionally, these statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other variables that could significantly diverge the Company's actual results from those depicted in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, varying economic conditions, competitive pressures, and regulatory changes. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

