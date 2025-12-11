Digital Currency X Technology Inc. Completes $1 Billion EdgeAI Token Acquisition, Treasury Holdings Exceeding $1.4 Billion

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DCX) ("DCX" or the "Company"), a digital asset treasury management company specializing in cryptocurrency custody and storage infrastructure, today announced the successful completion of its $1 billion EdgeAI token acquisition, as previously disclosed on November 24, 2025. The transaction was completed at a 20% discount to market value, resulting in approximately $200 million in immediate value and elevating the Company's total digital asset treasury holdings to over $1.4 billion.

The acquisition secured $1 billion in market-value tokens for $800 million, positioning DCX among the leading public companies with substantial cryptocurrency assets and establishing the Company as a key player in the decentralized intelligence ecosystem.

"This transaction marks a significant milestone in the evolution of DCX," said Melissa Chen, Chief Executive Officer. "By securing favorable terms for this significant acquisition, we have reinforced our balance sheet and strategically positioned the Company at the nexus of digital assets and emerging AI infrastructure. Our enhanced treasury portfolio offers shareholders significant exposure to the digital economy while maintaining our commitment to prudent capital management."

About EdgeAI

EdgeAI builds the decentralized intelligence layer that allows AI to operate and learn where data is created-at the edge. Through a combination of edge computing, real-time inference, and its proprietary Proof of Information Entropy (PoIE) framework, EdgeAI enables machines and devices to process, learn, and collaborate locally across industrial networks. For additional information, please visit https://edgeai.xyz -

About Digital Currency X Technology Inc.

Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DCX) is a pioneering digital asset treasury management company focused on developing innovative infrastructure for secure cryptocurrency custody and storage solutions. The Company has strategically positioned itself at the forefront of institutional digital asset adoption, with treasury holdings exceeding $1.4 billion. The Company is executing a comprehensive digital currency strategy that includes treasury optimization, participation in decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems, and development of advanced custody infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, formulated in accordance with the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, reflecting the Company's projections about its future financial and operational performance, employ terms like "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "target," "aim," "predict," "outlook," "seek," "goal," "objective," "assume," "contemplate," "continue," "positioned," "forecast," "likely," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," and similar expressions to convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections, involving judgments about future economic conditions, competitive landscapes, market dynamics, and business decisions, many of which are inherently challenging to predict accurately and are largely beyond the Company's control. Additionally, these statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other variables that could significantly diverge the Company's actual results from those depicted in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, varying economic conditions, competitive pressures, and regulatory changes. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

