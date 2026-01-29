In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (SER) - up 52% at $4.13 Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (DCX) - up 37% at $4.21 Virtuix Holdings Inc. Class A Common Stock (VTIX) - up 31% at $14.00 Venu Holding Corporation (VENU) - up 25% at $6.45 TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) - up 18% at $2.29 Korro Bio, Inc. (KRRO) - up 17% at $13.69 Check-Cap Ltd. (MBAI) - up 15% at $2.40 Namib Minerals (NAMM) - up 14% at $7.35 Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) - up 11% at $2.84 SuperX AI Technology Limited (SUPX) - up 9% at $19.12

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) - down 26% at $2.42 Comstock Inc. (LODE) - down 16% at $2.95 Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) - down 14% at $11.40 ENvue Medical, Inc. (FEED) - down 12% at $2.02 Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) - down 10% at $72.25 USA Rare Earth, Inc. (USAR) - down 10% at $22.66 ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) - down 9% at $117.41 Pinnacle Food Group Limited (PFAI) - down 9% at $2.15 BiomX Inc. (PHGE) - down 8% at $5.91 Vyome Holdings, Inc. (HIND) - down 8% at $2.32

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:15 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.