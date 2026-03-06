Emerging Growth Research Issues Flash Report on Virtuix Holdings Inc. with a Bullish View

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today announced the release of its Flash Report on Virtuix Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:VTIX), maintaining a bullish view on the Company. The report notes that while shares sold off following a circa +60% rise off post-IPO lows, the Company's fundamentals and growth trajectory support a favorable long-term investment outlook. A formal price target will follow upon completion of a more detailed DCF and peer analysis.

The Flash Report highlights Virtuix's fiscal Q3:26 earnings results, recent strategic developments, and the Company's position in the full-body virtual reality market. While trailing nine-month revenue through December 2024 was up 41% year-over-year, fiscal Q3:26 revenue reflected a 24% year-over-year decline due to order backlog clearance in the prior-year period. New orders during the December 2025 holiday period were up 60% versus the prior year, which the report identifies as a more representative indicator of current demand trends.

Key Highlights from the Flash Report:

Market Position: Virtuix holds a leading position in the full-body 360° virtual reality market through its Omni One consumer product and enterprise and defense systems. The Company holds 25 patents with five additional pending, along with capabilities in photorealistic AI rendering, which support its competitive standing.

New Strategic Developments: The Company is entering the European market in 2026, has established a new partnership with Meta providing access to a six million user market for Omni One, and recently secured HSA/FSA eligibility for its products, offering consumers up to 30% in pre-tax savings.

Production Capacity: Virtuix has established production capacity of 3,000 units per month, equivalent to approximately $100 million in annual revenue, providing a pathway to meaningful revenue scaling in 2027 and beyond.

Financial Position: Following its January 2026 IPO, the Company holds over $11.5 million in cash with approximately $1 million in cash-payable long-term debt (excluding convertible debt), and an estimated monthly cash burn of $600,000. This provides the Company with an ability to operate through most, if not all, of calendar year 2026 without requiring additional external financing.

Valuation Outlook: At current revenue levels, the Company trades at a significant premium on a Price/Sales basis versus industry peers. However, if VTIX achieves even half of its production capacity by calendar 2027 (approximately $50 million in revenue), Price/Sales calendar 2027E would approximate 4.0x, in line with the 4.2x industry average. A more detailed DCF and peer analysis is needed for a full valuation.

Emerging Growth Research views the current share price pullback following the post-IPO run-up as a reasonable entry point for long-term investors willing to look beyond near-term revenue volatility toward the Company's 2027 growth trajectory.

About Virtuix Holdings Inc.

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VTIX) develops and markets full-body virtual reality products for consumer, enterprise, and defense applications. The Company's flagship product, the Omni One, enables 360° movement in virtual environments and is supported by a software platform generating recurring licensing and gaming revenue. Virtuix holds 25 patents and is expanding its commercial footprint into European markets in 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations and financial performance as well as plans, objectives, and expectations for Virtuix Holdings Inc. that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These include but are not limited to statements regarding revenue growth, production capacity utilization, European market expansion, the Meta partnership, valuation projections, and 2027 growth expectations. Actual results could differ materially due to competitive, regulatory, operational, and market risks.

