Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41YNJ | ISIN: KYG4465R1377 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
26.01.26 | 22:00
3,530 US-Dollar
+15,36 % +0,470
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGITAL CURRENCY X TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITAL CURRENCY X TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2026 13:24 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Digital Currency X Technology Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Market Value of Listed Securities Requirement

New York, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: DCX) (the "Company") today announced that it received a written notification (the "January Notice"), dated January 23, 2026, from the Listing Qualifications (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), that it has regained compliance with the market value of listed securities requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2) (the "Rule"). The Company was previously notified on December 12, 2025 by the Staff that it had failed to maintain a minimum market value of listed securities of $35,000,000 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Rule. The January Notice stated that the Staff has determined that for the last 20 consecutive business days, from December 23, 2025 to January 22, 2026, the Company's market value of listed securities has been $35,000,000 or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the Rule and this matter is now closed.

About Digital Currency X Technology Inc.

Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DCX) is a pioneering digital asset treasury management company focused on developing innovative infrastructure for secure cryptocurrency custody and storage solutions. The Company has strategically positioned itself at the forefront of institutional digital asset adoption, with treasury holdings exceeding US$1.4 billion. The Company is executing a comprehensive digital currency strategy that includes treasury optimization, participation in decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems, and development of advanced custody infrastructure.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Abenante, IRC
President
Strategic Investor Relations, LLC
Tel: 347-947-2093
Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.