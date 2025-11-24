Qudian Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qudian Inc. ("Qudian" or "the Company" or "We") (NYSE: QD), a consumer-oriented technology company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues were RMB8.5 million (US$1.2 million), compared to RMB55.0 million for the same period of last year

Net income attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB409.9 million (US$57.6 million), compared to RMB131.9 million for the same period of last year; net income per diluted ADS was RMB2.47 (US$0.35) for the third quarter of 2025

We continued to execute our business transition, with the winding down of our last-mile delivery business to its final stage while maintaining a healthy balance sheet by pursuing efficient cash management. Moving forward, we remain focused on navigating market dynamics and capitalizing on new business in order to build long-term value for our shareholders.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Sales income and others decreased by 84.5% to RMB8.5 million (US$1.2 million) from RMB55.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, which was primarily due to the winding down of last-mile delivery business.

Total operating costs and expenses decreased by 2.3% to RMB119.1 million (US$16.7 million) from RMB122.0 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Cost of revenues decreased by 86.6% to RMB6.5 million (US$0.9 million) from RMB48.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to the decrease in service cost related to last-mile delivery business with the winding down of the business.

General and administrative expenses increased by 41.1% to RMB82.7 million (US$11.6 million) from RMB58.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to the increase in depreciation and property tax expenses following the completion of the construction of the Company's headquarters.

Research and development expenses decreased by 23.8% to RMB11.1 million (US$1.6 million) from RMB14.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, as a result of the decrease in staff head count, which led to a corresponding decrease in staff salaries.

Loss from operations was RMB110.6 million (US$15.5 million), compared to RMB67.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, mainly due to the winding down of the Company's businesses and the increase in depreciation and property tax expenses following the completion of the construction of the Company's headquarters.

Interest and investment income, net increased by 84.5% to RMB421.3 million (US$59.2 million) from RMB228.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, mainly attributable to the increase of income from investments in the third quarter of 2025.

Gain on derivative instrument increased by 144.4% to RMB73.9 million (US$10.4 million) from RMB30.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, mainly attributable to the increase in quoted price of the underlying equity securities relating to the derivative instruments we held.

Net income attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB409.9 million (US$57.6 million), compared to RMB131.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. Net income per diluted ADS was RMB2.47 (US$0.35).

Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB7,010.6 million (US$948.8 million) and restricted cash of RMB1,518.7 million (US$213.3 million). Restricted cash mainly represents security deposits held in designated bank accounts for the guarantee of short-term borrowings. Such restricted cash is not available to fund the general liquidity needs of the Company.

For the third quarter of 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB384.0 million (US$53.9 million), mainly attributable to proceeds from interest and investment income. Net cash provided by investing activities was RMB2,508.5 million (US$352.4 million), mainly attributable to the net proceeds from redemption of short-term investments. Net cash provided by financing activities was RMB837.8 million (US$117.7 million), mainly due to the proceeds from short-term borrowings and partially offset by the repurchase of ordinary shares.

Update on Share Repurchase

Our Board approved a share repurchase program in March 2024 to purchase up to US$300 million worth of Class A ordinary shares or ADSs in the next 36 months starting from June 13, 2024. From the launch of the share repurchase program on June 13, 2024 to November 18, 2025, the Company has in aggregate purchased 26.3 million ADSs in the open market for a total amount of approximately US$71.1 million (an average price of $2.7 per ADS) pursuant to the share repurchase program.

As of November 18, 2025, the Company had in aggregate purchased 180.6 million ADSs for a total amount of approximately US$765.3 million (an average price of $4.2 per ADS).

About Qudian Inc.

Qudian Inc. ("Qudian") is a consumer-oriented technology company. Qudian is exploring innovative business opportunities to satisfy consumers' demand by leveraging its technology capabilities.

For more information, please visit http://ir.qudian.com.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2025, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the expectation of its collection efficiency and delinquency, contain forward-looking statements. Qudian may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Qudian's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Qudian's goal and strategies; Qudian's expansion plans; Qudian's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Qudian's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products; Qudian's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with customers, business partners and other parties it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Qudian's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Qudian does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Qudian Inc.

Tel: +86-592-596-8208

E-mail: [email protected]

QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

















Three months ended September 30, (In thousands except for number

2024

2025 of shares and per-share data)





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



RMB

RMB

US$













Revenues:











Sales income and others

55,015

8,523

1,197













Total revenues

55,015

8,523

1,197













Operating cost and expenses:











Cost of revenues

(48,913)

(6,549)

(920) Sales and marketing

(2,123)

(5,689)

(799) General and administrative

(58,580)

(82,672)

(11,613) Research and development

(14,576)

(11,102)

(1,559) Reversal of/(Provision for) expected credit losses on

receivables and other assets

2,798

(180)

(25) Impairment loss from other assets

(604)

(12,949)

(1,819) Total operating cost and expenses

(121,998)

(119,141)

(16,735)













Loss from operations

(66,983)

(110,618)

(15,538) Interest and investment income, net

228,420

421,344

59,186 Loss from equity method investments

(1,390)

(102)

(14) Gain on derivative instruments

30,246

73,921

10,384 Foreign exchange loss, net

(7,898)

(5,216)

(733) Other income

2,030

19,131

2,687 Other expenses

(13,809)

(228)

(32)













Net income before income taxes

170,616

398,232

55,940 Income tax expenses

(38,702)

11,671

1,639













Net income

131,914

409,903

57,579













Net income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s

shareholders

131,914

409,903

57,579



























Earning per share for Class A and Class B ordinary

shares:











Basic

0.73

2.55

0.36 Diluted

0.71

2.47

0.35













Earning per ADS (1 Class A ordinary share equals

1 ADSs):











Basic

0.73

2.55

0.36 Diluted

0.71

2.47

0.35













Weighted average number of Class A and Class B

ordinary shares outstanding:











Basic

180,111,125

160,998,923

160,998,923 Diluted

185,092,607

165,790,336

165,790,336













Other comprehensive loss:











Foreign currency translation adjustment

(60,991)

(18,697)

(2,626)













Total comprehensive income

70,923

391,206

54,953













Total comprehensive income attributable to

Qudian Inc.'s shareholders

70,923

391,206

54,953















QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

































As of June 30,

As of September 30, (In thousands except for number



2025

2025 of shares and per-share data)







(Unaudited) (Unaudited)





RMB

RMB US$ ASSETS:











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents



4,028,995

7,010,642 984,779 Restricted cash and cash equivalents



782,251

1,518,707 213,331 Time and structured deposit



1,758,770

1,439,721 202,236 Derivative instruments-asset



38,793

3,792 533 Short-term investments



2,850,688

1,366,240 191,915 Accounts receivables



9,225

6,479 910 Other current assets



925,915

290,235 40,769 Total current assets



10,394,637

11,635,816 1,634,473













Non-current assets:











Right-of-use assets



101,715

98,743 13,870 Investment in equity method investee



144,822

144,622 20,315 Long-term investments



78,616

78,658 11,049 Property and equipment, net



1,747,669

1,728,971 242,867 Intangible assets



1,922

1,779 250 Other non-current assets



280,115

263,647 37,034 Total non-current assets



2,354,859

2,316,420 325,385













TOTAL ASSETS



12,749,496

13,952,236 1,959,858



























QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

































As of June 30,

As of September 30, (In thousands except for number



2025

2025 of shares and per-share data)







(Unaudited) (Unaudited)





RMB

RMB US$













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term borrowings



720,000

1,576,000 221,379 Short-term lease liabilities



7,352

6,733 946 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



371,442

360,732 50,672 Income tax payable



39,383

53,164 7,468 Total current liabilities



1,138,177

1,996,629 280,465













Non-current liabilities:







Deferred tax liabilities



27,427

- - Long-term lease liabilities



5,126

3,870 544 Total non-current liabilities



32,553

3,870 544 Total liabilities



1,170,730

2,000,499 281,009



























Shareholders' equity:











Class A Ordinary shares



132

132 18 Class B Ordinary shares



44

44 6 Treasury shares



(1,571,141)

(1,588,823) (223,181) Additional paid-in capital



4,025,209

4,024,656 565,340 Accumulated other comprehensive profit/(loss)



(7,464)

(26,161) (3,675) Retained earnings



9,131,986

9,541,889 1,340,341













Total equity



11,578,766

11,951,737 1,678,849













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY



12,749,496

13,952,236 1,959,858





























SOURCE Qudian Inc.