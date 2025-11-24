Enhance payment convenience for foreign visitors to Korea through simple QR-based payment and withdrawal services

Minimize exchange rate risks and expand the global ecosystem through a stablecoin payment network

COOCON (CEO Kim Jong-hyun, KOSDAQ 294570), a leading business data platform company, participated in the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2025, held at Singapore EXPO from November 12 to 14, and showcased its next-generation Global Payment Service.

COOCON's Global Payment Service is an innovative solution that allows overseas payment service providers to offer real-time payment services in the Korean market without the need for separate infrastructure. International users can conveniently make payments at restaurants, cafés, fashion retailers, and beauty stores across Korea by simply scanning a QR code within their local payment apps, and can also withdraw Korean Won (KRW) instantly from more than 40,000 ATMs nationwide. The service enables foreign visitors and tourists to Korea to make payments and withdraw cash seamlessly, eliminating the need for a complicated currency exchange process or a local bank account and greatly enhancing convenience.

COOCON has established a highly accessible payment environment supported by Korea's largest payment infrastructure, comprising more than two million mobile QR merchants, over 100,000 major franchise locations, and more than 40,000 ATMs spread across Korea. Leveraging this extensive foundation, the company is advancing a strategy to build a next-generation global payment distribution network that incorporates global pay, local pay, and a stablecoin platform. Through this integrated payment ecosystem, COOCON enables overseas payment service providers to enter the Korean market seamlessly.

By participating in SFF 2025, COOCON expanded its relationships with global payment and stablecoin service providers at Asia's largest fintech event and fully promoted its technological capabilities and long-term vision on the international stage. Operating the largest booth among Korean participants, the company showcased its global services and future strategies while accelerating the establishment of a cooperation network with global partners to respond effectively to evolving regulatory frameworks.

At this year's event, COOCON also successfully demonstrated its stablecoin-based payment and withdrawal capabilities for the first time on a global stage. The company has built a payment network designed for immediate implementation in line with forthcoming updates to stablecoin-related laws and regulations, and plans to use this network to minimize exchange rate risks and settlement burdens while ensuring a secure and reliable global payment environment. In addition, COOCON will continue to expand cooperation with major domestic and international stablecoin operators, laying the strategic groundwork to advance its role as a central hub within the global stablecoin ecosystem.

Kim Jong-hyun, CEO of COOCON, said, "Following last year's Singapore FinTech Festival, where we attracted considerable attention from global companies, our booth once again drew a large number of visitors this year. Through this event, we aim to demonstrate the value of COOCON's Global Payment Service and the API technology expertise we have built over the past 20 years." He added, "This event will be an opportunity to expand our global presence in key Asian fintech markets. We will actively search and pursue strategic partnerships in the payment and stablecoin sectors to accelerate our expansion into overseas markets."

Meanwhile, SFF 2025 is the world's largest fintech event, bringing together global leaders across finance and technology, including policymakers, financial institutions, IT companies, investors, and startups. This year, more than 650 companies from 130 countries and over 65,000 attendees participated, with diverse exhibitions, seminars, and networking programs covering the latest financial trends such as digital assets, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, blockchain, financial inclusion, and sustainable finance.

