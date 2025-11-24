Plarium Global Ltd.: Alien and Predator Invade 'RAID: Shadow Legends' for Limited-Time Collaboration

Xenomorph and Predator Legendary Champions Will Be Available Through Loyalty Program and Champion Pass Features

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 24, 2025, a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 500 million registered gamers worldwide, announced today it has teamed up with 20th Century Games to bring FX's Alien: Earth and 20th Century Studio's Predator: Badlands to its acclaimed dark fantasy RPG RAID: Shadow Legends for a limited-time collaboration through February 24th, 2026. As part of this exciting crossover, players can permanently add Legendary Champions Xenomorph and Predator to their team, bringing two of entertainment's most iconic hunters together.

Beginning today through January 8th, all players can obtain the Xenomorph Legendary Champion for free via a Loyalty Program on the 7th day of logging into RAID (must begin by December 26th). Additional rewards like the Xenomorph avatar are available for players that continue logging in up to 14 days. The Predator Legendary Champion will be available as the final reward in the Elite Champion Pass where players complete Daily Quests and earn exclusive Champion-specific rewards. Players can purchase the Elite Champion pass on or before January 23rd.

The versions of the Xenomorph and the Predator that players can earn are inspired by the Xenomorph in FX's Alien: Earth and Dek from Predator: Badlands, respectively. Their in-game weapons, visual aesthetics, and skills have all been uniquely crafted to reflect their appearances in these long-running franchises.

"The Alien and Predator franchises have defined sci-fi horror and action for generations, and adapting the Xenomorph and Predator characters to naturally fit within our immersive RAID universe is a dream come true for our team," said Ronen Gross, VP of Business Development at Plarium. "We have worked closely with 20th Century Games to ensure every skill, animation, and visual choice for both Legendary Champions are authentic to the films, and that their arrival in RAID feels meaningful for our players and are great additions to their squad."

To celebrate the collaboration, Plarium has just launched a cinematic trailer featuring the Xenomorph, Predator, and RAID's Arbiter who has been captured by Weyland-Yutani Industries spacecraft before being set free in the Realm of Teleria after a crash landing. As The Arbiter fights two of the galaxy's deadliest hunters following the incident, she resorts to using her magical power which releases something even more sinister for RAID: Shadow Legends' inhabitants.

"We wanted every fan, whether they come for the horror, the hunt, or the heroes, to find something that feels made for them," said Matt Veysberg, Director of Global Creative Marketing at Plarium. "The biggest challenge was finding the balance - staying true to what makes Alien and Predator so iconic, while making it feel natural inside RAID's universe."

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on mobile devices through The App Store , Google Play , Aptoide , as well as PC through the Microsoft Store , Epic Store, Steam, or the Plarium Playplatform. Experience Predator: Badlands, now playing in theaters and IMAX. Get tickets now.

About Plarium

Plarium) is an international gaming company founded in 2009, headquartered in Israel, with over 1,300 employees across Europe. Plarium has built a global footprint for its games and a resilient business based on popular evergreen IPs. Its flagship title, RAID: Shadow Legends, is one of the top-grossing turn-based RPGs on mobile and PC. The studio also powers its success with PlariumPlay, a direct-to-consumer PC platform, and GoGame, a proprietary user acquisition and marketing platform built into its IT infrastructure.

To learn more about Plarium, follow @PlariumGameson YouTube, @Plariumon Instagram, and Plariumon LinkedIn.

Alien: Earth © 2025 FX Productions, LLC. Elements based on Predator: Badlands © 2025 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Media Contacts: Ross Blume Fusion PR on behalf of Plarium ross.blume@fusionpr.com