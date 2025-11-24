Announcing the 2025-26 St. John's Consumer Choice Award Winners

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025-26 award recipients in the St. John's region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025-26 St. John's Consumer Choice Award Winners.

ST. JOHN'S AWARD RECIPIENTS

Aesthetic Attraction Studio

ESTHETICS/BEAUTY SUPPLIER

www.aestheticattractionstudio.com AIMS Limited

FORKLIFT SALES & SERVICE

www.aimsltd.ca Ascend Health Physiotherapy

PHYSIOTHERAPY CLINIC

www.ascendhealthnl.com Avalon Karate

MARTIAL ARTS

www.avalonkarate.com Bogart's Jewellers

JEWELLER

www.bogartsjewellers.com Budget Blinds

WINDOW TREATMENT

www.budgetblinds.com/stjohn.s Collision Clinic Ltd

AUTOMOBILE BODY SHOP

www.collisionclinic.com Crown Cabinets & Fireplaces

FIREPLACE SALES AND SERVICE

www.crowncf.ca Custom Cabinets

KITCHEN DESIGNERS & DISTRIBUTORS

www.customcabinets.ca CWP Paving

PAVING CONTRACTORS

www.cwppaving.com Donovan Homes

CUSTOM HOME BUILDER

www.donovanhomes.com Eastern Audio Ltd.

AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES

www.easternaudio.com Eastern Siding & Window World

SIDING

www.easternsiding.ca Fusion Dance Studio

SCHOOL - DANCE

www.fusiondance.ca King's Photography & More

PHOTOGRAPHERS

www.kingsphoto.ca Landells Clinic Of Cosmetic Dermatology

COSMETIC PROCEDURES

www.landellsclinic.ca Lens and Lasik

LASER VISON CORRECTION

www.lenslasik.com Lighthouse Property Management

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

www.newgroundgroup.ca Mark Norman - Better Mortgage Solutions

MORTGAGES

www.mark-norman.ca Millennium Express

COURIER SERVICES

www.millenniumexpress.ca Miller Equipment Ltd

DEMOLITION & EXCAVATION CONTRACTOR

www.millerequipmentlimited.com MNP Ltd

LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE

www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/mount-pearlst-johns Musically Inclined

SCHOOL - MUSIC

www.musicallyinclinedonline.com Nanoshop Repair and Sales

COMPUTER/CELLPHONE SERVICE AND REPAIR

www.nanoshop.ca Power Conditioning Inc

PERSONAL TRAINER

www.powerconditioninginc.com Red Seal Roofing Ltd.

ROOFING

www.redsealroofing.ca Rock Reflections - NL 360 Photo Booth Co

PHOTO BOOTH RENTALS

www.rockreflections.ca Rock Safety Industrial Ltd.

UNIFORM SUPPLIER

www.rocksafetyindsurtail.com Ryco Financial Inc

FINANCIAL PLANNING

www.ryco.ca S&S Supply Ltd/Crosstown Rentals

EQUIPMENT RENTAL

www.sssupplyltd.com SBG Electrical

ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR

www.sbgelectrical.com Serenity Nursing and Home Support Services Ltd

HOME HEALTHCARE SERVICES

www.serenityhomecare.net Smith's Furniture & Appliances

HOME APPLIANCE SALES AND SERVICE & FURNITURE RETAILER

www.smithsfurniture.com Snow & Mow

SNOW REMOVAL

www.snowandmow.org Steers Insurance

INSURANCE - HOME AND AUTO

www.steersinsurance.com The Carpet Factory

FLOORING

www.carpetfactorysuperstore.com Tutors Unlimited

TUTORS

www.tutorsu.ca/local Wade Abbott Dentistry & Associates

DENTIST

www.wadeabbottdentistry.ca YYT Safe Dryer Vents Incorporated

DUCT CLEANING

www.yytsafedryervents.com

Learn more about 2025-26 St. John's Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

