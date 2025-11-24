Announcing the 2025-26 St. John's Consumer Choice Award Winners

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025-26 award recipients in the St. John's region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025-26 St. John's Consumer Choice Award Winners.
ST. JOHN'S AWARD RECIPIENTS
Aesthetic Attraction Studio
AIMS Limited
Ascend Health Physiotherapy
Avalon Karate
Bogart's Jewellers
Budget Blinds
Collision Clinic Ltd
Crown Cabinets & Fireplaces
Custom Cabinets
CWP Paving
Donovan Homes
Eastern Audio Ltd.
Eastern Siding & Window World
Fusion Dance Studio
King's Photography & More
Landells Clinic Of Cosmetic Dermatology
Lens and Lasik
Lighthouse Property Management
Mark Norman - Better Mortgage Solutions
Millennium Express
Miller Equipment Ltd
MNP Ltd
Musically Inclined
Nanoshop Repair and Sales
Power Conditioning Inc
Red Seal Roofing Ltd.
Rock Reflections - NL 360 Photo Booth Co
Rock Safety Industrial Ltd.
Ryco Financial Inc
S&S Supply Ltd/Crosstown Rentals
SBG Electrical
Serenity Nursing and Home Support Services Ltd
Smith's Furniture & Appliances
Snow & Mow
Steers Insurance
The Carpet Factory
Tutors Unlimited
Wade Abbott Dentistry & Associates
YYT Safe Dryer Vents Incorporated
Learn more about 2025-26 St. John's Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-26-st.-johns-consumer-choice-award-winners-1105792