Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. Reports 41.6% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth for Q3 2025

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCPK:GRLF), an emerging growth company engaged in the marketing and distribution of handmade premium cigars and whole-leaf tobacco products, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Management continues to execute on its operational expansion plan, leveraging improved distribution channels, new customer relationships, and strengthened inventory positions across its wholesale cigar portfolio.

Revenue for Q3 2025 increased to $464,881, representing a 41.6% year-over-year increase compared to $328,294 in Q3 2024. The Company attributes this growth to stronger wholesale performance, broader customer reach, and sustained demand across its cigar distribution network.

"We delivered solid year-over-year revenue growth in Q3, demonstrating that our distribution strategy is gaining traction," said Roberto Mederos, CEO of Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. "While operating expenses were elevated as we continue to integrate acquired operations and expand our footprint, we expect these investments to support stronger, more predictable revenue performance heading into 2026. Our focus now is on improving margin execution, strengthening customer volumes, and increasing operational efficiency."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated financial performance, operational improvements, future growth opportunities, and strategic objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Such risks include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, shifts in customer order patterns, competition, supply chain constraints, integration challenges related to acquisitions, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

