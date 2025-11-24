Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee PowerCats Highlights Major Tax Advantages for Boat Buyers Under the "Big Beautiful Bill"

FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced a significant financial opportunity now available to qualified boat buyers thanks to the federal "Big Beautiful Bill," which delivers powerful depreciation benefits for vessels used in business.

Under the legislation, any boat - new or used - which is used 50% or more for business purposes qualifies for 100% first-year depreciation. This creates a massive tax advantage for entrepreneurs, business owners, contractors, real-estate professionals, charter operators, and anyone who legitimately uses a vessel for work. The result: buyers can dramatically reduce taxable income in the same year they purchase their boat.

While the incentive applies to any qualifying vessel in the market, Twin Vee believes that it is uniquely positioned to help buyers take advantage of it quickly and efficiently.

Why Twin Vee makes the incentive even more attractive:

Wide range of eligible models from 24'-40' designed for fishing, transport, survey, commercial support, client entertainment, and on-the-water business operations

High utility designs that easily meet business-use requirements due to layout, range, fuel economy, and multi-purpose functionality

Fast delivery and production capacity to help buyers secure their 2025 tax benefits before year-end

Transparent pricing and strong resale economics, improving both short-term and long-term financial outcomes

Dealer and factory support for documentation of business-use configuration and customization, assisting buyers in structuring their purchase correctly

"This incentive is one of the strongest financial tools available to boat buyers in the modern market," said Joseph Visconti, CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "A qualifying buyer can purchase a Twin Vee and legally deduct the entire cost in the first year. For many business owners, that changes the entire affordability equation."

For the broader boating community, the Big Beautiful Bill injects meaningful affordability into the marketplace during a time when rising rates and inflation have created headwinds for recreational and commercial buyers alike. The law helps stimulate sales, supports U.S. manufacturing jobs, and brings more consumers into the boating economy.

Twin Vee encourages all potential buyers to consult with a certified tax professional to confirm eligibility and proper usage requirements.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats under the Twin Vee and Bahama Boats brands, designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." Bahama Boats is an iconic luxury brand long celebrated for its unmatched craftsmanship, timeless aesthetic, and dedication to producing some of the finest offshore fishing vessels.

The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years.

Learn more at twinvee.com and bahamaboatworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Company's anticipated delivery and production capacity, the resale economics of the Company's boat model lineup, the continuing eligibility of a wide range of boat models for favorable tax treatment, and the anticipated economic benefits of the Big Beautiful Bill. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to maintain its current delivery and production capacity, the Company's ability to maintain its dealer network and factory support capabilities, the long-term economic impact of the Big Beautiful Bill and the Company's ability to recognize its anticipated benefits, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

