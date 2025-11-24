Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Compassion International, a leading child development organization, is launching "Made to Share," a new cooking show featuring Christian Influencer, celebrity chef, cooking show host and author Aarti Sequeira.

The show features a unique way to connect with the Compassion's life-changing mission of releasing children from poverty in Jesus' Name.

Each episode is based on a recipe that is made for one of her friends, who have a connection to Compassion. It also features discussion on why they love Compassion, what hospitality means to them, and what it looks like to be generous and invite people to the table.

Sequeira is best known as the winner of the sixth season of Food Network's reality television show, The Next Food Network Star. According to the host, this is another opportunity to bring people together around the table to relish loved ones, embrace future friends, and give thanks to the One from whom all good things come.

"I'm so excited about creating this show with Compassion International, because I think we have a mutual passion for creating human connection, whether it's across the dinner table or across the world. It's one of the reasons my family and I have supported Compassion for so long," Sequeira explained. "At this time of year, when hope illuminates our hearts, gathering around the table takes on a new meaning, and I know that after creating these recipes, inspired by countries where Compassion is working to serve children living in poverty, I won't be looking at the dinner table the same."

Each episode takes place in Sequeira's kitchen from her home in North Carolina, bringing authenticity and warmth. A long-time presence in the culinary arena, this is the first time she has specifically created a vehicle to highlight a cause that's so close to her heart.

According to Andrew Kooman, Compassion Manager of Brand Partnerships and Campaigns, the series provides a glimpse of the incredible dedication and commitment Compassion supporters have for the ministry's mission, and ultimately the children Compassion seeks to serve.

"Our special collaboration with Aarti and the relationships she has built with audiences creates unique opportunity," he said." "This is a compelling and entertaining way to bring Compassion to life and into peoples' homes. As people prepare to invite family and friends over during the holidays, this series will not only equip people to try new, delicious food, but to consider ways they can show compassion in practical ways to people in their communities and around the world."

The first episode of "Made to Share" is available November 24, 2025. A free recipe guide so audiences can cook along with Aarti is available at Compassion.com/UntoJesus. Full episodes of the series will release each week, starting on the 24th, on Compassion's YouTube channel.

Check out the promotional video here:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCXSPkPF-Jc

For more information, please visit Compassion.com/UntoJesus to access resources, participate in activities, and connect with a community dedicated to serving with compassion.

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization dedicated to releasing children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,900 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 12 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2024, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

