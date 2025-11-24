Berkeley Heights, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Kalaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLRS) ("Kalaris"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of treatments for prevalent retinal diseases, today announced that management will present at the upcoming Noble Capital Markets 21st Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference.
Details:
- Type: Company presentation
- Speakers: Matthew Feinsod, Chief Medical Officer
- Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025
- Time: 11:30 - 11:55 am ET
- Location: Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL
Kalaris management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested parties should contact their conference representative to arrange a meeting.
About Kalaris
Kalaris Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of treatments for prevalent retinal diseases with major unmet medical needs. Founded by renowned scientist Dr. Napoleone Ferrara, whose pioneering research led to the development of anti-VEGF therapy, the company is committed to advancing novel therapeutic approaches for patients with sight-threatening retinal conditions such as neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and retinal vein occlusion (RVO).
For more information, visit www.kalaristx.com.
Kalaris Therapeutics Investor Contact:
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1 212 915 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
ir@kalaristx.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275547
SOURCE: Noble Financial Group, Inc.