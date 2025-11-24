Berkeley Heights, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Kalaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLRS) ("Kalaris"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of treatments for prevalent retinal diseases, today announced that management will present at the upcoming Noble Capital Markets 21st Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference.

Details:

Type : Company presentation

: Company presentation Speakers : Matthew Feinsod, Chief Medical Officer

: Matthew Feinsod, Chief Medical Officer Date : Wednesday, December 3, 2025

: Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Time : 11:30 - 11:55 am ET

: 11:30 - 11:55 am ET Location: Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL

Kalaris management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested parties should contact their conference representative to arrange a meeting.

About Kalaris

Kalaris Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of treatments for prevalent retinal diseases with major unmet medical needs. Founded by renowned scientist Dr. Napoleone Ferrara, whose pioneering research led to the development of anti-VEGF therapy, the company is committed to advancing novel therapeutic approaches for patients with sight-threatening retinal conditions such as neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

For more information, visit www.kalaristx.com.

