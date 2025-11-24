Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. (CSE: OMGA) ("Omega Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company and CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) ("CopAur" or the "Vendor") have completed an amendment of the Williams Property (the "Property") Option/Joint Venture Agreement (the "Option Agreement") to accelerate the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Property.

On February 29, 2024, the Company and the Vendor entered into the Option Agreement (see March 1, 2024 press release) whereby the Company could earn up to a 100% interest in the Property. The Option Agreement was amended (the "Amendment Agreement") August 28, 2024 (see September 6, 2024 press release) whereby for consideration of $50,000 the exploration expenditures required to earn a 51% interest in the Property were reduced from $3,000,000 to $2,000,000, and the exploration expenditures required to earn a 80% interest in the Property were increased from $3,000,000 to $4,000,000 on or before February 28, 2027.

On November 12, 2024, the Company announced it had exercised its option to acquire a 51% interest in the Property.

On November 20, 2025 the Company and Vendor entered into a second amendment to the Option Agreement (the "Second Amendment Agreement") that replaces and terminates the previous Option Agreement. Under the Second Amendment Agreement, the Company will acquire the remaining 49% interest in the Property from the Vendor. The 49% interest purchase price payable is 3,300,000 shares on the closing date. Subject to CSE approval, closing of the Second Amendment Agreement and transfer of title is scheduled to occur on or before December 4, 2025. Total consideration made by the Company for a 100% interest in the Property is: 6,300,000 shares, $1,050,000, and $2,100,000 of incurred exploration expenditures. As a post-closing covenant, the Company commits to incur $5,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property by December 31, 2027.

The Company expresses its gratitude to CopAur for negotiating equitable terms for the Williams Property acquisition. Jason Leikam, CEO of Omega Pacific, commented, "We thank CopAur's board of directors for the good faith demonstrated during this expedited acquisition. With the closure of this transaction, we welcome CopAur as a significant shareholder of Omega. Both companies are convinced Williams holds tremendous, untapped mineral value and with clear ownership, we look forward to a series of aggressive exploration programs designed to unlock that value. The Williams Property holds a robust bulk tonnage gold system identified during a 2024 drill program that returned values of 1.69 g/t Au over 104 metres and 2.16 g/t Au. over 96.9 metres. The property hosts gold and gold-copper targets on two key prospects, multimillion ounce potential, and additional discovery opportunities to build long term value. With our undivided attention on Williams, we look to build considerable value for all our shareholders."

CopAur Chairman, Conrad Swanson, also commented, "For CopAur shareholders, we believe this transaction accomplishes two objectives. It increases our equity in Omega Pacific, and thereby our exposure to the development of the Williams Property which we believe will deliver exceptional results; and we have confidence Omega's technically will unlock the full potential across Williams. The transaction also allows CopAur to remain focused on advancing our Nevada located flagship project toward production at an opportune time with very favorable metal prices."

About the Williams Property

The Williams Property is located in BC's re-emerging Toodoggone District and the Golden Horseshoe, widely regarded as a tier one exploration region. The 11,489 Ha Property holds two key prospects: GIC and T-Bill. In 2024, Omega Pacific drill verified a bulk tonnage, epithermal gold system on GIC. All four 2024 drill holes intersected several zones of bulk tonnage with localized high grade gold mineralization. WM24-01 intersected 1.69 g/t Au over 104 m and WM22-02ext. returned 2.16 g/t Au over 96.92 m. Mineralization is open in all directions, with historic drill intercepts of gold mineralization 600 m east of the Company's drill locations and very positive surface mineralization extending 800 m west of 2024 drill collars. Overall, GIC represents a prospective target distancing over 12 km. Future exploration programs will focus on the 1,400 m x 400 m gold zone at GIC and identifying further high priority targets for subsequent programs.

Qualified Person

Robert L'Heureux (P.Geol.), Director of Omega Pacific Resources, is the "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed, validated and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. L'Heureux oversees exploration planning and execution at the Williams Property.

About Omega Pacific Resources

Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of precious metal projects in British Columbia. The Company also continues to evaluate prospective assets domestically and internationally. With a talented technical team, Omega Pacific is commitment to responsible exploration with judicious use of capital.

