New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) ("NANO Nuclear" or "the Company"), a leading advanced nuclear micro modular reactor and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced that it has signed a Feasibility Study Agreement with BaRupOn LLC ("BaRupOn") to evaluate supplying many KRONOS MMR units to provide 1 GW of nuclear energy supporting BaRupOn 701-acre Liberty American Multi-Sourced Power ("LAMP") and Innovation Hub being developed in Liberty, Texas, USA.

As part of the feasibility assessment, NANO Nuclear will evaluate the site's projected power demand, reactor integration requirements, and the suitability of available land and site access for deployment of many KRONOS MMR units directly on the LAMP property. BaRupOn will compensate NANO Nuclear for completion of the assessment.

With rapidly increasing compute demand across the industry, BaRupOn has forecast a significant and accelerating power squeeze in Texas and across the U.S., particularly as the tech industry's high-performance computing, and digital processing require exponentially larger electricity baseloads. Recognizing the urgency of future power constraints, and the risks they pose to long-term data center uptime, BaRupOn has expressed its willingness to co-invest directly into the construction of NANO Nuclear's microreactors at its site following successful completion of the feasibility assessment.

"This strategic agreement marks the beginning of a broader effort to align ourselves with additional AI and data center projects and position NANO Nuclear to help address the rapidly expanding power needs emerging across the United States," said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear. "Completion of this feasibility study would place NANO Nuclear in a strong position to serve the accelerating demand from high-energy-intensive sectors. We expect our collaboration with BaRupOn to help ensure that advanced reactor technologies like our KRONOS MMR will play an essential role in supporting the nation's evolving energy mix."

Figure 1 - Ongoing construction of BaRupOn LLC.701-acre Liberty American Multi-Sourced Power ("LAMP") and Innovation Hub in Liberty Texas, USA.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11703/275676_e69a818f944cf896_002full.jpg

LAMP, an advanced 701-acre manufacturing and AI data-center being developed near Houston Texas, is being designed as a multi-domain innovation hub focused on AI computing, robotics and autonomous systems, advanced materials engineering, defense technology development, and next-generation industrial research and development. BaRupOn anticipates deploying many KRONOS MMR units at site as part of its turnkey infrastructure platform for domestic and global manufacturers, supporting U.S. industrial capacity and enhancing long-term energy resilience. By initiating this feasibility study, BaRupOn is acting early to secure long-term, cost-competitive, reliable baseload power for the next generation of high-density data processing. This arrangement would allow the LAMP data center campus to secure dedicated, on-site, always-on, emission-free nuclear power and significantly reduce reliance on constrained regional grids.

"AI and data center growth are outpacing grid expansion nationwide," said Derek Matthews, Chief Strategy Officer of BaRupOn LLC. "We believe microreactors are the only realistic pathway to protecting our operational continuity while scaling to meet future demand."

The KRONOS MMR is a high-temperature, gas-cooled microreactor utilizing proven materials and fuel forms, including helium coolant and TRISO particle fuel, to ensure inherent safety and long-term operational reliability. Its compact, co-locatable architecture allows for modular deployment and scalable output, from single-unit configurations to gigawatt-class multi-reactor clusters capable of powering large industrial campuses and high-density data-center operations such as LAMP.

Figure 2 - Rendering of NANO Nuclear Energy's Patented KRONOS MMR Micro Modular Reactor Energy System.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11703/275676_e69a818f944cf896_003full.jpg

"This collaboration represents one of the most exciting strategic opportunities in NANO Nuclear's history and gives us a valuable opportunity to demonstrate how many KRONOS MMR units can integrate into large, multi-use campuses with substantial and continuous power requirements," said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. "BaRupOn recognizes what many data center operators are now confronting: the grid alone cannot meet the massive, immediate, and long-term energy demands of the AI and data center era. By exploring the deployment of our microreactors, BaRupOn is positioning itself as a pioneer in next-generation digital infrastructure."

NANO Nuclear's work with BaRupOn strengthens NANO Nuclear's strategic alignment with one of the fastest-growing sectors in the global energy market, as some research reports project data centers to double their electricity consumption within the decade.

NANO Nuclear is increasingly positioning itself as one of the few North American advanced reactor developers capable of serving the data-center industry, which is urgently seeking scalable energy partners due to:

Grid congestion and long interconnection queues

Rapid growth in GPU-based computing

Extreme baseload requirements

The need for carbon-free, high-availability power sources

This feasibility study marks a significant milestone in NANO Nuclear's commercial deployment roadmap and could represent the first of many multi-reactor campus agreements across the United States.

About BaRupOn LLC

BaRupOn LLC is a vertically integrated, technology-driven American manufacturing company advancing energy, healthcare, and infrastructure. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Irvine, California, with operations in Liberty, Texas, we are recognized for solving complex challenges with advanced technology, resilient systems, and measurable impact.

BaRupOn's work spans energy development, smart infrastructure, precision manufacturing, and healthcare logistics, supported by AI, process automation, and sustainable engineering. Flagship projects like the LAMP initiative in Texas highlight our commitment to job creation, domestic manufacturing, and sustainable power solutions-including solar, natural gas, and nuclear.

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is a North American advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's reactor products in development include its lead project, the patented KRONOS MMR Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U. of I.), ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are modular, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear's developing micro nuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS' initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

For more corporate information, please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/.

