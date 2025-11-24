• Acquisition to increase Ooma's revenue, earnings, and cash flow following closing• Expected to add approximately 87,000 business users, extending Ooma's leadership in serving SMB customers and growing Ooma Business• Phone.com is expected to generate $22-23 million in revenue and $1.0-1.5 million of adjusted EBITDA annually, based on current run rates and before synergies• Cash purchase price of approximately $23.2 million reflects an approximate 1.0x multiple to revenue based on Phone.com's current run rate• Transaction is expected to be funded through a combination of cash on hand and bank debt financingSUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Phone.com, a provider of cloud-based business communications for small and medium-sized organizations, for approximately $23.2 million in cash, subject to customary working capital adjustments.This acquisition follows Ooma's recent announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire FluentStream, a leading provider of enterprise-grade business phone services for SMBs.The acquisition of Phone.com is expected to be accretive to Ooma's adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP earnings per share starting on the closing date of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of Ooma's fiscal year 2026, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.Phone.com is expected to generate $22-$23 million in revenue and $1.0-$1.5 million in adjusted EBITDA annually, based on current run rates and before synergies. The Board of Directors of Ooma has approved the transaction, and Ooma expects to finance the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and bank debt financing.Founded in 2006 by Mike Mann and headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, Phone.com is a cloud communications/UCaaS provider focused on serving small and medium sized businesses. The company primarily utilizes the Phone.com brand and website to sell through e-commerce, online marketing and direct sales channels. Like Ooma Office, Phone.com offers flexible, affordable, and reliable solutions spanning voice, video, text, specialized call handling, and desktop and mobile applications. The company serves approximately 36,000 customers and 87,000 users across North America from its proprietary UCaaS platform."We're delighted and look forward to welcoming Phone.com into the Ooma portfolio of business solutions," said Eric Stang, chief executive officer of Ooma. "This planned acquisition is intended to continue our strategy to extend our leadership in serving SMB customers. Phone.com's established platform, strong online presence, and direct sales model fit well with Ooma's strategy and will enable opportunities to capture synergies over time. We look forward to building on the strong success Phone.com has achieved so far serving small business customers to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.""We are pleased to join forces with Ooma, whose vision and capabilities align perfectly with our mission to provide smarter business communication solutions," said Ari Rabban, chief executive officer of Phone.com. "I am extremely proud of our achievements and confident that Ooma's commitment to quality, integrity, and steady growth will enable Phone.com to innovate and continue to deliver value to our customers."Telegraph Hill Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to Phone.com in the transaction.Ooma will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time today, November 24, 2025. Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1 (800) 715-9871, using conference ID 7196671. International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (646) 307-1963, using conference ID 7196671. For webcast listening, please visit Ooma's Events & Presentations page at https://investors.ooma.com/news-events/events-presentation for a link. Following the call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Ooma investor relations site at https://investors.ooma.com for 12 months.Forward-Looking StatementsThis release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to consummation of the Phone.com acquisition and its expected benefits to Ooma, such as Phone.com's financial and business impact on and synergies with Ooma, the expected growth of Ooma Business, and its effect on Ooma's business strategies. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results of Ooma to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and unknown factors include, among others, the parties' ability to obtain required regulatory clearances and satisfy other closing conditions, the potential impact on the businesses of Ooma and Phone.com due to uncertainties regarding the acquisition; the retention of the former employees, customers and users of Phone.com and the ability of Ooma to successfully integrate the acquired company and to achieve expected benefits from the acquisition. In addition to statements that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms "believes," "belief," "expects," "projects," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" to be uncertain and forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in Ooma's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025 filed on April 1, 2025, and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Ooma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.About Ooma, Inc.Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) delivers phone, messaging, video, and advanced communications services that are easy to implement and provide great value. Founded in 2003, the company offers Ooma Office for small to medium-sized businesses seeking enterprise-grade features designed for their needs; Ooma AirDial for any business looking to replace aging and increasingly expensive copper phone lines; Ooma 2600Hz for businesses that provide their own communications solutions built on an outsourced underlying platform; and Ooma Telo for residential consumers who value a landline experience at a more affordable price point. Ooma's award-winning solutions power more than 2 million users today. Learn more at www.ooma.com in the United States or www.ooma.ca in Canada.ContactsInvestorsMatthew S. InvestorsMatthew S. RobisonDirector of IR and Corporate DevelopmentOoma, Inc.email: ir@ooma.comphone: (650) 300-1480MediaJim GustkeSenior Vice President, MarketingOoma, Inc.email: press@ooma.com

