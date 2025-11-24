Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 24.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Amerikas Rohstoff-Zukunft - Jetzt beginnt das strategische Kupfer-Investment!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XCMM | ISIN: GB00BGLP8L22 | Ticker-Symbol: IMI1
Tradegate
21.11.25 | 07:30
27,000 Euro
-1,46 % -0,400
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IMI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,00027,80015:06
27,20027,60015:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IMI
IMI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IMI PLC27,000-1,46 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.