Applied Digital Corporation: Applied Digital Completes Phase II Ready for Service at Polaris Forge 1, Fully Energizing First 100 MW Building

DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) today announced the successful and on-time Ready for Service (RFS) for the second phase (50 MW) at the first 100 megawatt (MW) building at Building 1 of its Polaris Forge 1 AI Factory Campus in Ellendale, North Dakota. After achieving this milestone, Building 1 now operates at its full 100 MW critical IT load, marking the completion of the first of three contracted buildings at the campus.

This achievement follows Applied Digital's timely delivery of Phase I in October and affirms the Company's continued leadership in precision execution, speed-to-market, and purpose-built AI infrastructure delivery. The Polaris Forge 1 campus is part of a 400 MW fully contracted deployment for CoreWeave under long-term lease agreements.

This milestone further demonstrates Applied Digital's ability to deliver critical IT capacity at a pace that aligns with the accelerating demand for AI compute. By consistently bringing infrastructure online on schedule, we believe Applied Digital is proving its role as one of the fastest and most reliable AI infrastructure builders in the market today.

"Bringing this first 100 MW building to full critical load on schedule reflects the engineering discipline and execution reliability our customers expect," said Todd Gale, Chief Development Officer of Applied Digital. "These AI Factory builds are complex, high-density systems, and delivering them at this speed and quality demonstrates the strength of our design, the rigor of our construction model, and our commitment to meeting the real deployment timelines of large-scale AI workloads."

This milestone follows Applied Digital's recently executed ~ $5 billion lease with a U.S. based Investment Grade Hyperscaler at its Polaris Forge 2 campus, bringing total contracted revenue to ~$16 billion across both campuses and further advancing the Company's long-term development pipeline in North Dakota.

As Applied Digital advances the broader Polaris Forge 1 campus and prepares for subsequent deployments, the Company remains focused on delivering high-density, production-scale AI infrastructure with the speed, precision, and sustainability required by modern AI compute.

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) named Best Data Center in the Americas 2025 by Datacloud - designs, builds, and operates high-performance, sustainably engineered data centers and colocation services for artificial intelligence, cloud, networking, and blockchain workloads. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, and founded in 2021, the company combines hyperscale expertise, proprietary waterless cooling, and rapid deployment capabilities to deliver secure, scalable compute at industry-leading speed and efficiency, while creating economic opportunities in underserved communities through its award-winning Polaris Forge AI Factory model.

