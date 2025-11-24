BioCardia, Inc.: BioCardia Strengthens Leadership Team with The Addition of Farhan Shahab as Vice President of Quality

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia, Inc. [NASDAQ: BCDA], a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announces the appointment of Farhan Shahab as Vice President of Quality. Mr. Shahab brings over 25 years of experience to BioCardia in similar executive roles.

Mr. Shahab joins BioCardia from Welldoc (a digital health company focused on chronic disease management), where he served as Vice President of Quality and Regulatory. Prior to that, he served as Senior Director of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance at Intuity Medical (a blood glucose monitoring device company), and as Director of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Compliance at Moximed, (an orthopedic device company), and as Senior Director, Quality Engineering at AngioScore (a catheter manufacturer). Before that, he served as Manager, Quality Engineering and Quality Systems at Medtronic, supporting the integration of two major acquisitions. Mr. Shahab earned his BS in Chemical Engineering at the University of Massachusetts and his MBA from the University of Phoenix. He is also a Regulatory Affairs Certified (RAC) professional and Certified Auditor (Exemplar Global), dedicated to ensuring quality systems compliance and strategic regulatory alignment.

"Farhan's expertise in product quality management and supporting regulatory submissions across a number of product categories will be invaluable for our team." commented Peter Altman, PhD, CEO of BioCardia. "We are delighted to welcome Farhan. His past proven leadership and extensive relevant experience have potential to accelerate our ability to commercialize our investigational products."

About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP® autologous and CardiALLO allogeneic cell therapies are the Company's biotherapeutic platforms with three clinical stage product candidates in development. These therapies are enabled by its Helix biotherapeutic delivery and Morph® vascular navigation product platforms. For more information visit: https://www.BioCardia.com -

