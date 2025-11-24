MENU - ORDER AI Launches Worldwide on the Apple App Store, Delivering Real-Time High-Protein and GLP-1 Friendly Dining Guidance

MENU - ORDER AI, the first real-time dining companion built specifically for GLP-1 users and health-conscious consumers, has officially launched globally on the Apple App Store. Following strong early traction-rapid downloads, paid users, and growing interest from restaurants and medical professionals-the company is now expanding worldwide to support diners in every region.

BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MENU - ORDER AI instantly analyzes any menu from any restaurant, café, or delivery platform and highlights personalised meal options such as High-Protein, GLP-1 Friendly, Low-Carb, and Low WW Points. The app was created to solve one of the fastest-growing challenges in dining today: helping people make confident, healthy choices in real time, without guesswork or overwhelm.

The global launch follows recent press coverage originating from a widely circulated announcement titled "Revolutionary App MENU ORDER AI Now Available on the App Store - The First Real-Time Dining Companion for GLP-1 Users," which spotlighted the app's unique role in supporting individuals using GLP-1 medications and those prioritizing high-protein nutrition.

With GLP-1 usage increasing worldwide and more consumers adopting high-protein lifestyles, the app aims to bridge the gap between evolving nutritional needs and the complexity of restaurant menus around the globe.

MENU - ORDER AI is now fully available for download across all international Apple App Store regions.

Download MENU - ORDER AI globally:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/menu-order-ai-find-glp1-meals/id6753690910

About MENU - ORDER AI

MENU - ORDER AI is a global health-tech platform providing real-time, AI-powered dining guidance for GLP-1 users and health-conscious consumers. By instantly analyzing any menu-restaurant, takeaway, or delivery-the app highlights personalised options such as High-Protein, GLP-1 Friendly, Low-Carb, and more. MENU - ORDER AI empowers people to make confident, healthier decisions anywhere they eat.

Media Contact

Name: Melissa Butler, Founder/ CEO

Company: MENU - ORDER AI / ORDER AI LLC

Email:melissa@orderappai.com

Website:https://www.orderappai.com

