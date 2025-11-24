Saskatoon Audio Visual Recognised With 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Excellence in Audio Visual Services

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Saskatoon Audio Visual has been recognised with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Audio Visual Services category for Saskatoon. This recognition underscores the company's reputation as a trusted partner for professional AV rentals and event production, delivering seamless, high-impact experiences for clients across the region.

Saskatoon Audio Visual has earned its place as the top choice for corporate clients, associations, and community organisations looking to make their events unforgettable. From boardroom meetings and multi-day conferences to elegant galas and live-streamed productions, the company specialises in using cutting-edge technology to bring clients' visions to life.

"Our goal has always been to move beyond simple technical support," says the Saskatoon Audio Visual team. "We are here to elevate every event, making sure our clients can focus on their audience while we deliver flawless execution."

Comprehensive AV Solutions

The company's services span the full spectrum of event production, including:

Audio and sound system rentals

Advanced lighting design and staging

Professional livestreaming and hybrid event solutions

Full-service technical support throughout each event

With a team of experienced professionals, Saskatoon Audio Visual ensures that every detail is managed with precision, creating smooth, memorable experiences for clients and their guests.

Recognition Driven by Client Trust

The Consumer Choice Award is the only recognition in North America based entirely on the opinions of consumers. Winners are determined through an independent research process that evaluates reputation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence.

For Saskatoon Audio Visual, being recognised with this award reflects the confidence of local businesses and organisations that continue to rely on them for event success.

"This recognition means a great deal because it comes directly from our community," the team adds. "It inspires us to keep innovating and providing services that leave a lasting impression."

Setting The Stage for The Future

As Saskatoon Audio Visual celebrates its 2025 Consumer Choice Award, the company remains committed to advancing its expertise and embracing the latest technologies. With every event, they continue to deliver the professionalism, creativity, and reliability that have made them Saskatoon's top choice for AV services.

To learn more about Saskatoon Audio Visual or to request a consultation, visit www.saskatoonaudiovisual.ca

About Saskatoon Audio Visual

Saskatoon Audio Visual is a premier provider of AV rentals and event production services in Saskatoon. Specialising in sound, lighting, staging, live streaming, and full technical support, the company is trusted by corporate clients and organisations for reliability, innovation, and expertise. By blending cutting-edge technology with a commitment to customer success, Saskatoon Audio Visual delivers events that leave a lasting impact. Learn more at www.saskatoonaudiovisual.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognising and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

