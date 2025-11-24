DKI Saskatoon Disaster Services Recognised With 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Fire and Water Damage Restoration Services

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / DKI Saskatoon Disaster Services Inc. has been recognised with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Fire and Water Damage Restoration category for Saskatoon. Locally owned and operated for more than 20 years, the company specialises in restoring homes and businesses after water, fire, asbestos, mould, and other property damage emergencies, providing 24/7 response when it matters most.

For over two decades, DKI Saskatoon Disaster Services has been a trusted partner for homeowners and businesses facing the unexpected. From initial assessment through to reconstruction, the company provides complete restoration solutions designed to bring properties back to pre-loss condition and give clients peace of mind during difficult times.

"At DKI Saskatoon, we understand that disaster can strike at any time, and our mission is to restore not only buildings but also peace of mind," says Jeff Sereda, Co-owner, and Director of Operations. "Being recognised with the Consumer Choice Award reflects the trust our community has placed in us, and we are honoured to serve Saskatchewan with integrity, compassion, and professionalism."

Built On Integrity and Professionalism

DKI Saskatoon Disaster Services reputation has been shaped by its core values: integrity, compassion, and professionalism. Every project, whether a basement flood or a full structural rebuild, is handled with the same level of care and commitment. Clients can rely on clear communication, skilled workmanship, and a dedicated team that understands the stress of loss and works to ease it.

Certified, Prepared, And on Call

The company employs IICRC trained and certified specialists and restoration professionals ready to respond around the clock. Services include water extraction, structural drying, fire and smoke damage repair, mould remediation, asbestos abatement, and full contents restoration. With state-of-the-art equipment and strict safety protocols, DKI Saskatoon Disaster Services ensures projects are completed efficiently and to the highest industry standards.

Helping Saskatchewan Rebuild

As the company celebrates its 2025 Consumer Choice Award recognition, DKI Saskatoon Disaster Services remains focused on helping families and businesses recover with confidence. By combining technical expertise with a people-first approach, the team continues to serve as a reliable restoration partner across Central Saskatchewan.

To learn more about DKI Saskatoon Disaster Services, visit www.saskatoondisasterservices.com.

About DKI Saskatoon Disaster Services Inc.

DKI Saskatoon Disaster Services is a locally owned and operated restoration company backed by the National DKI brand, serving Saskatchewan for more than 20 years. Specialising in fire, water, mould, asbestos, and disaster restoration, the company provides 24/7 emergency response and full-service property recovery. Guided by integrity, compassion, and professionalism, DKI Saskatoon Disaster Services is committed to helping clients rebuild after loss. Learn more at www.saskatoondisasterservices.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognising and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dki-saskatoon-disaster-services-recognised-with-2025-consumer-ch-1105800