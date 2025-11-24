New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) ("MiMedia", "Company") is pleased to announce a partnership with smartphone manufacturer HTC, as part of HTC's relaunch of its smartphone brand in Latin America.

In the partnership, HTC will feature the MiMedia platform as its native or default media gallery on smartphones shipped to Latin America. The first batch of smartphones with MiMedia integrated will be shipped this week to Mexico, as part of HTC's initial launch and rebrand effort in the LATAM region.

At its peak, HTC was the third largest smartphone manufacturer in the world in 2011, behind only Samsung and Apple, with an estimated 43M+ smartphone units sold and the #1 ranked market share position in the United States that year.

Chris Giordano, MiMedia's CEO, stated: "We are thrilled to be part of the HTC relaunch in Latin America. HTC made some of the world's highest-rated Android smartphones for years and its brand is still well-known in the Americas. We look forward to growing with HTC in LATAM this quarter and heading into 2026."

Giordano continued, "This partnership adds another OEM partner to our portfolio and one where our team integrated quickly to get onto the smartphones being shipped. We look forward to keeping our investors updated on expected and upcoming smartphone shipments across our entire partner roster, which will set the foundation for upcoming revenue and cash flow growth."

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About MiMedia: MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides an AI and data powered, next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The Company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services engaged users all around the world.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the ability of the Company's distribution partners to manufacture, ship and sell the anticipated number of devices with the Company's platform integrated as the embedded media gallery, the ability of the Company's platform to generate high-margin revenue, interest in the Company's services and products from prospective partners, improvements in the Company's platform and the resulting impact on the scalability of the MiMedia network, updates to the Company's investor relations portals and activities and its attendance at investor conferences. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of management of MiMedia. Actual events and conditions could differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting MiMedia, including risks regarding the industry in which MiMedia operates, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Additional risk factors are also set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other filings available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+) under the MiMedia's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although MiMedia has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be taken as guaranteed. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, readers should not place any undue reliance on forward looking information.

NEITHER THE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275692

SOURCE: MiMedia Holdings Inc.