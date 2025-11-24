CONDORS ERSTE HORIZONTALE BOHRUNG IN USBEKISTAN ERREICHT GESAMTBOHRTIEFE VON 3.775 METERN (TD), WÄHREND ZWEI NEUE ZONENARBEITEN IN EINEM ANGRENZENDEN FELD DIE TÄGLICHE PRODUKTION AUF CA. 12.000 BOEPD STEIGERN

Calgary, 24. November 2025: Condor Energies Inc. ("Condor" oder das "Unternehmen"; TSX: CDR; ISIN: CA20676A1084), ein in Kanada ansässiges, international ausgerichtetes Energieunternehmen mit Aktivitäten in Zentralasien, freut sich, seine erste Horizontalbohrung im Andakli-Feld in Usbekistan bekannt zu geben. Andakli-23 ("A-23") hat die Gesamtbohrtiefe ("TD") im Karbonatreservoir aus dem Jura erreicht, während zwei kürzlich durchgeführte Aufwältigungen aus einer neu entdeckten Gaszone im tieferen klastischen Intervall aus dem Jura in A-23 die durchschnittliche Tagesproduktion von Gas und Kondensat in den vergangenen drei Tagen auf 11.844 boepd gesteigert haben.

Die Horizontalbohrung Andakli-23 ("A-23") hat eine Endtiefe von 3775 Metern erreicht, darunter 1.007 Meter offener Horizontalabschnitt. Die Fertigstellungsstränge wurden mit der Bohranlage verlegt, und an der Oberfläche wurde ein erster Rückfluss von Gas und Bohrflüssigkeiten beobachtet. Sobald die Bohranlage abgezogen wurde, wird eine Servicebohranlage zum Durchfluss-Test der Bohrung eingesetzt, die dann voraussichtlich im Dezember in Produktion gehen wird. An derselben Pad-Position wird die nächste Horizontalbohrung niedergebracht, die auf ein anderes Karbonatreservoir abzielt, das derzeit aus Vertikalbohrungen im Andakli-Feld gefördert wird. Die Zielzone des nächsten Bohrlochs wird aufgrund von Wireline-Logs und Gasvorkommen, die im vertikalen Pilotbohrloch A-23 gefunden wurden, als gasführend eingeschätzt und soll derzeit mit einem seitlichen Abschnitt von bis zu 1500 Metern gebohrt werden.

Während der Bohrarbeiten an A-23 wurde das vertikale Pilotloch durch die tiefen jurassischen Klastika gebohrt, um Wireline-Log-Daten zu sammeln und die Aussichten dieser Sand-Schiefer-Sequenz zu bewerten. In Zone XVIII-1 wurde ein mäßiges bis gutes Reservoir mit einer geschätzten Porosität von 9 bis 13 % festgestellt. Aufgrund dieser Beobachtung identifizierte das technische Team von Condor dieselbe Zone als umgangene Lagerstätte in Bohrlöchern im benachbarten North Syuzma-Feld des Unternehmens. Die Wiederaufschlussarbeiten wurden zunächst am Bohrloch North Syuzma-01 durchgeführt, indem 3,1 Meter eines diskontinuierlichen Sandsteinreservoirs mit einer durchschnittlichen Porosität von 18 % perforiert wurden, was zu einem starken Gasfluss führte. Es wurde ein Multi-Rate-Bohrlochtest mit vier Drosselgrößen von 12,0 bis 18,2 mm durchgeführt, und das Bohrloch wurde bei jeder Drosselgröße zwei Stunden lang unter stabilen Bedingungen mit Durchflussraten von 7,6 bis 11,4 MMscf/d und einem Fließrohrdruck von 934 bis 1.643 psi betrieben. Zusätzlich zu den gemeldeten Gasraten floss aus dem Bohrloch 55-Grad-API-Kondensat mit Raten von 58 bis 66 bopd und Wasserraten von 4 bis 58 bbls/d.

Aufgrund dieses guten Ergebnisses wurde dann eine zweite Bohrung, North Syuzma-12, in derselben Zone durchgeführt, die ebenfalls einen starken Gasfluss und eine starke Druckreaktion ergab. Aus den Wireline-Protokollen wurden insgesamt 2,1 Meter Netto-Gasvorkommen in zwei porösen Intervallen mit einer durchschnittlichen Porosität von 17 % interpretiert. Während der Reinigungsphase wurde ein Multi-Rate-Bohrlochtest mit vier Drosselgrößen von 8,0 bis 12,0 mm durchgeführt, die jeweils zwei Stunden lang unter stabilen Bedingungen durchströmt wurden. Es wurden Durchflussraten von 4,0 bis 6,6 MMscf/d bei einem Durchflussdruck von 1.351 bis 1.735 psi gemessen. Die Bohrung förderte Kondensat mit einer Rate von 12 bis 20 bopd und Wasser mit einer Rate von 291 bis 609 bbls/d. Diese Wasserraten werden als Rückgewinnung von Lastflüssigkeit interpretiert und dürften mit fortschreitender Reinigung der Bohrung zurückgehen.

Don Streu, Präsident und CEO von Condor, kommentierte: "Wir sind sehr stolz auf unsere Teams für den Betrieb und die Anlagenentwicklung, die erfolgreich und sicher die längste jemals in Usbekistan gebohrte Horizontalbohrung fertiggestellt und dabei mehrere neue Technologien und Techniken eingeführt haben, darunter die aktive geologische Steuerung des 1.007 Meter langen Horizontalabschnitts, um die Menge des Gasvorkommens zu maximieren. Wir freuen uns auf das bevorstehende A-23-Testprogramm und konzentrieren uns weiterhin darauf, bis 2026 bis zu 12 neue Bohrlöcher zu bohren."

ÜBER CONDOR ENERGIES INC

Condor Energies Inc. ist ein an der TSX notierter Entwickler im Energiesektor, der sich auf verschiedene Initiativen in Zentralasien und der Türkei konzentriert. Mit produzierenden Gasanlagen, einem laufenden Projekt zum Bau und Betrieb der ersten LNG-Anlage Zentralasiens und einem separaten Projekt zur Entwicklung und Produktion von Lithiumsole hat das Unternehmen eine starke Grundlage für das Wachstum der Reserven, der Produktion und des Cashflows geschaffen, während es gleichzeitig bestrebt ist, seinen ökologischen Fußabdruck zu minimieren.

ABKÜRZUNGSVERZEICHNIS

Folgend eine Übersicht zu den in dieser Pressemitteilung verwendeten Abkürzungen:

TD Total Depth

MMscf Millionen Standardkubikfuß (Millions of standard cubic feet)

Uzbekistan Republik Usbekistan (Republic of Uzbekistan)

boepd Barrel Öläquivalent pro Tag (Barrels of oil equivalent per day)

bopd Öl-Barrel pro Tag (Barrels of oil per day)

bbls/d Barrel pro Tag (Barrels per day)

psi Pfund pro Quadratzoll (Pounds per square inch)

mm Millimeter

API American Petroleum Institute

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such statements are generally identifiable by the terminology used, such as "is", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "may", "will", "could", "ongoing", "predict", "future", "continue", "upcoming", "possible", "continue", "extend", "advance", "on track", "underway", "leading" or other similar wording. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, information concerning: the timing and ability to complete and test the A-23 well; the timing and ability to place the A-23 well on production in December 2025; the timing and ability to drill another horizontal well; the timing and ability of North Syuzma-12 to continue cleaning up and for water production to subsequently decrease; historical production and testing rates may not be indicative of future production rates, capabilities or ultimate recovery; the timing and ability to drill up to 12 new wells in 2026; the ability of the next horizontal well to be gas bearing and drilled with a 1500 meter lateral section; the accuracy of the analogies of Western Canadian plays to Condor's activities in Uzbekistan; and the timing and ability to increase gas production.

By its very nature, such forward-looking information requires Condor to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate including, but not limited to, the assumptions that: the Company will be able to secure necessary drilling rigs and support services in a timely manner; the Company will be able to fund its initiatives through a combination of cash on hand, increased cashflows, debt or equity financing, asset sales, or other financing arrangements; the financing available to the Company will be on terms acceptable to the Company, the Company will be able to manage liquidity and capital expenditures through budgeting and authorizations for expenditures; the Company will be able to manage health, safety, and operational risks through existing precautions and guidelines; the Company will be able to adapt to changing trade policies, tariffs, and restrictions; the Company will be able to obtain various approvals to conduct its planned exploration and development activities; the Company will be able to access natural gas pipelines as planned, the Company will be able to access sales markets as planned, the Company will have accurately estimated the anticipated capital expenditures and anticipated potential budgeting shortfalls; and the Company will be able to manage the impact of geopolitical instability and sanctions. Forward-looking information is subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: regulatory changes including changes to environmental regulations; the timing of regulatory and government approvals and the possibility that such approvals may be delayed or withheld; the risk that actual minimum work programs will exceed the initially estimated amounts; the risk that results of exploration and development drilling and related activities differ from what was initially anticipated; the risk that historical production and testing rates may not be indicative of future production rates, capabilities or ultimate recovery; the risk that the historical composition and quality of oil and gas does not accurately predict its future composition and quality; the risks associated with general economic, market and business conditions; risks relating to the uncertainty related to marketing and transportation; the risk of competitive action by other companies; risks associated with market fluctuations, particularly with respect to oil and natural gas prices; the effects of weather and climate conditions; fluctuation in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; unanticipated actions by governmental authorities, including increases in taxes, tariffs, levies and fees; decisions or approvals of administrative tribunals and the possibility that government policies or laws may change or the possibility; risks associated with oil and gas operations, both domestic and international and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Condor.

These risk factors are discussed in greater detail in filings made by Condor with Canadian securities regulatory authorities including the Company's most recent AIF, which may be accessed through at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of important factors affecting forward-looking information is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Condor does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

