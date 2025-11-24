SAIC, Inc.: U.S. Navy Awards SAIC $242M Contract to Operate, Maintain and Upgrade Propulsion Test Facility

RESTON, Va., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC) has been awarded a $242 million contract by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport (NUWCDIVNPT) to enable the continued operation, maintenance and modernization of the Propulsion Test Facility (PTF), in support of the Undersea Warfare (USW) Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department.

The U.S. Navy's award of this 5-year, follow-on contract underscores their trust in SAIC's engineering, technical and logistics experts to sustain, modernize and optimize the PTF's complex mission environment. This includes multiple specialized testing facilities for torpedo components, submarine systems and propulsion technologies, such as the Deep Depth Test Facility, the Navy's only land-based testing system capable of evaluating an Mk 48 torpedo afterbody throughout its entire operational envelope.

"Supporting the Propulsion Test Facility and the Navy's torpedo enterprise as a mission integrator has given SAIC the opportunity to deliver innovation directly where our customers need it most-from Mk 48 production to advanced test-equipment design and other critical programs across NUWC Division Newport. For more than a decade, we've partnered closely with the PTF to help it grow and modernize, strengthening our own capabilities to better serve the Navy," said Barbara Supplee, SAIC executive vice president of the Navy Business Group. "This new contract allows us to further support our customers through next-generation torpedo test-set production for domestic and FMS maintenance facilities. Our success reflects SAIC's customer-driven, technology-forward mission integration approach to solving the Navy's toughest challenges and the strength of our engineering, technical, and logistics teams. We're committed to helping the U.S. Navy sustain the world's most advanced undersea weapons advantage."

Under the contract, SAIC will provide testing, Torpedo Test Equipment and Engineering and Technical services in the operation, maintenance and upgrading of facilities that comprise the NUWCDIVNPT PTF Complex in support of the MK 48 Heavyweight Torpedo, MK 54 Lightweight Torpedo, Undersea Targets and Sensors, Unmanned Underwater Vehicles and Submarine Sensors and Equipment. The company will deliver engineering and technical services, including prototyping, systems integration and digital engineering to ensure the PTF remains capable of supporting emerging Navy research and development needs.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

