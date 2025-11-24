Dalrada Financial Corporation Announces Name Change to Dalrada Technology Group, Inc.

ESCONDIDO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Dalrada Technology Group, Inc. (f/k/a Dalrada Financial Corporation) (the "Company" or "Dalrada ") (OTCID:DHTI), headquartered in Escondido, California, a multi-national holding company dedicated to innovation in technology, healthcare, and environmental sustainability, announces that its name and trading symbol changed and is now Dalrada Technology Group, Inc. and will be trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol "DHTI" effective November 24, 2025.

Dalrada CEO and Chairman, Brian Bonar, stated, "We are excited to have completed the name and symbol change as this is one of the first steps in Dalrada's progress of moving into the next phase of our business model, as our climate technologies and ancillary technologies are entering the market." Mr. Bonar continued, "Our plan is to have Dalrada establish itself as a company that has cost effective cutting edge technologies in the clean energy space and as a leader in the legacy semiconductor manufacturing Industry."

CEO and Chairman Brian Bonar further commented, "As a part of this rebrand for Dalrada, our goal for the next calendar year with the opportunities before us is to meet the specific financial and governance requirements necessary to uplist from the OTC to a National Exchange be it NASDAQ or NYSE/American."

The change in trading symbol will not affect the Company's share structure, operations, or financial reporting requirements. Shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of this change.

For more information about Dalrada Technology Group, Inc., the Company recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available at www.dalrada.com.

About Dalrada Financial Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTC PINK:DFCO) is a multi-national holding company that develops, manufactures, and sells a robust suite of products and services in the Clean Energy, Physical and Chemical Vapor Deposition for Semiconductors, and Health Care sectors. Dalrada's core segments include Dalrada Climate Technology , which offers cutting-edge heat pump and energy sustainability technology for industrial and residential applications ; Deptec , an international leader in deposition technology and manufacturing that repurposes and sells proprietary semiconductor technology for clean energy applications; and Genefic Specialty Pharmacy , which provides end-to-end prescription and specialty pharmacy services as well as patient advocacy and support.

Dalrada consistently drives innovation that delivers maximum impact, bringing increased value to its shareholders.

For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and YouTube .

Investor Contact: Inquiries@dalrada.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business plans, anticipated growth, the development and market entry of its climate and ancillary technologies, its goal of becoming a leader in cost-effective clean-energy solutions and legacy semiconductor manufacturing, and its intention to uplist to a national securities exchange such as Nasdaq or NYSE American. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "plan," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "goal," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the Company and its industry as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, market acceptance of its products and services, competition, regulatory changes, the availability of financing, the ability to meet exchange listing requirements, and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

