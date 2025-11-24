Century Lithium Corp.: Century Lithium Reports Latest Developments At Angel Island Lithium Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a progress update on recent developments at its 100%-owned Angel Island lithium project, in Nevada, USA.

"Century Lithium's team remains focused on achieving several key steps ahead as we continue to advance the development of Angel Island" said Bill Willoughby, Century Lithium President & CEO. "The Company is progressing on multiple fronts. Our team and consultants have completed and submitted all baseline work in advance of Angel Island's Plan of Operations. The Company also continues to make progress on an update to the 2024 Feasibility Study. We believe Angel Island is an asset that will create high-quality US jobs, support domestic critical-mineral supply chains, and position Century Lithium as an American domestic producer of battery-grade lithium carbonate."

Angel Island

Angel Island is one of the largest known sediment-hosted lithium resources in the United States, and is also located in favorable geologic, geographic and logistical settings. The Company continues to advance an integrated and end to end development strategy to convert lithium-bearing claystone into a finished lithium carbonate product. A key component at Angel Island is Century Lithium's patent-pending chlor-alkali extraction technology, which converts sodium chloride, either as a solid or brine, into essential reagents used throughout the process. This closed-loop system promotes sustainability, reduces reliance on external chemical supplies, and delivers meaningful cost and environmental advantages.

Permitting Progress

All baseline and environmental studies supporting Angel Island are complete and accepted by the US Bureau of Land Management. The Company is finalizing the Plan of Operations ("PoO"), which will define the mine layout, process-plant configuration, water-use and water-management systems, waste-rock and tailings handling, access infrastructure, and environmental-mitigation measures. Submission of the PoO will begin the federal permitting process under the National Environmental Policy Act. Century Lithium continues to work to meet the timeline provided on the Federal FAST-41 Dashboard.

Demonstration Plant Relocation

The Demonstration Plant was fully dismantled and has been relocated to the Company's Tonopah, Nevada facility. This facility is Century Lithium's 20-acre site located at the Tonopah Airport, which is home to the Company's field office for Angel Island. It was integral for the preparation and handling of the bulk sample material treated during the pilot plant program at Amargosa Valley. Century Lithium is evaluating options to further improve the site and its facilities and expand its research and development capabilities.

Feasibility Study Update

An update to the 2024 Feasibility Study on Angel Island is progressing well. Current work includes optimization of the Angel Island mine plan and associated equipment to improve estimated operating efficiency, reductions to the land-use footprint and plant-design modifications are underway with the goal of lowering estimated operating costs. Most significant are the changes in fluid-management, Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") design, and lithium-carbonate production, all based on the results from years of development at the Company's Demonstration Plant. Electrical-infrastructure is planned to connect to NV Energy's nearby Greenlink West transmission project, a 525-kV system under construction connecting Las Vegas, Nevada to the Fort Churchill substation near Yerington, Nevada. The update work remains centered on producing lithium carbonate as the primary end product, supported by additional revenue from surplus sodium hydroxide generated through the chlor-alkali process.

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced-stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned lithium project Angel Island in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which hosts one of the largest sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States. The Company has utilized its patent-pending process for chloride leaching combined with direct lithium extraction to make battery-grade lithium carbonate product samples from Angel Island's lithium-bearing claystone at its Demonstration Plant in Amargosa Valley, Nevada.

Angel Island is one of the few advanced lithium projects in development in the United States to provide an end-to-end process to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market. Angel Island is currently in the permitting stage for a three-phase feasibility-level production plan, expected to yield an estimated life-of-mine average of 34,000 tonnes per year of lithium carbonate over a 40-year mine-life.

