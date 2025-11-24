TEN Holdings, Inc.: TEN Holdings Announces Effective Date of Reverse Stock Split

TEN Holdings common stock expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on December 2, 2025

LANGHORNE, Pa., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TEN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XHLD) ("TEN Holdings" or the "Company"), through its subsidiary, Ten Events, Inc., a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services, announced today that it will proceed with a 1-for-15 reverse stock split of its shares of common stock (the "Reverse Stock Split").

The Reverse Stock Split is expected to be effective at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on December 1, 2025 (the "Effective Time"). The Company's common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis under the same symbol (XHLD) when the market opens on December 2, 2025, with the new CUSIP number 880245204.

As of the Effective Time, every fifteen issued and outstanding shares of the common stock will be automatically reclassified into one issued and outstanding share of the Company's common stock. This will reduce the number of shares outstanding from approximately 44.8 million to approximately 3.0 million, subject to adjustment for fractional shares. The Reverse Stock Split will not affect the par value of the common stock. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Holders of common stock will receive a cash payment (without interest) in lieu of any fractional shares.

Computershare Trust Company, N.A. is acting as the exchange agent for the Reverse Stock Split. Registered stockholders holding pre-split shares of the Company's common stock are not required to take any action to receive post-split shares. Stockholders owning shares via a broker, bank, trust or other similar organization will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split, subject to such organization's particular processes, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the Reverse Stock Split.

Additional information about the Reverse Stock Split and Authorized Share Reduction can be found in the Company's definitive information statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 10, 2025, which is available free of charge at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at https: https://www.tenholdingsinc.com/reports.

About TEN Holdings, Inc.

The Company, through its subsidiary, Ten Events, Inc., is a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services headquartered in Pennsylvania. The Company mainly produces virtual and hybrid events and physical events. Virtual and hybrid events involve virtual and hybrid event planning, production and broadcasting services, and continuing education services, all of which are supported by the Company's proprietary Xyvid Pro Platform. Physical events mainly involve live streaming and video recording of physical events. To learn more, visit www.tenholdingsinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release, including plans to implement the Reverse Stock Split and the expected effective date of the Reverse Stock Split, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and TEN Holdings, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Chad McNeal

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

