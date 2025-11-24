Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

24 November 2025

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMWC6P49

Issuer Name

MONDI PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-Nov-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Nov-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.804460 4.594799 7.399259 32663571 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.896538 6.287398 7.183936

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BMWC6P49 12379592 2.804460 Sub Total 8.A 12379592 2.804460%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to recall shares lent out 3 0.000000 Sub Total 8.B1 3 0.000000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 21/11/2025 21/11/2025 Cash 222092 0.050312 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/12/2025 02/12/2025 Cash 63174 0.014306 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/01/2026 16/01/2026 Cash 31321 0.007095 Cash-settled Equity Swap 20/01/2026 20/01/2026 Cash 809 0.000183 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/02/2026 09/02/2026 Cash 58485 0.013249 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/02/2026 10/02/2026 Cash 214800 0.048658 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/02/2026 11/02/2026 Cash 600720 0.136080 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/02/2026 23/02/2026 Cash 222092 0.050313 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/03/2026 02/03/2026 Cash 569577 0.129026 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/03/2026 03/03/2026 Cash 122578 0.027756 Cash-settled Equity Swap 06/03/2026 06/03/2026 Cash 114 0.000020 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/03/2026 11/03/2026 Cash 60904 0.013790 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/03/2026 18/03/2026 Cash 20149 0.004564 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/03/2026 23/03/2026 Cash 23000 0.005210 Cash-settled Equity Swap 25/03/2026 25/03/2026 Cash 4711 0.001067 Cash-settled Equity Swap 01/04/2026 01/04/2026 Cash 38395 0.008684 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/04/2026 02/04/2026 Cash 23603 0.005338 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/04/2026 09/04/2026 Cash 23079 0.005228 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/04/2026 15/04/2026 Cash 364 0.000082 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/04/2026 28/04/2026 Cash 39198 0.008880 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/04/2026 30/04/2026 Cash 49 0.000011 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/05/2026 08/05/2026 Cash 378705 0.085784 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/05/2026 13/05/2026 Cash 6274 0.001420 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/05/2026 28/05/2026 Cash 22 0.000004 Cash-settled Equity Swap 29/05/2026 29/05/2026 Cash 178658 0.040474 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/06/2026 10/06/2026 Cash 49684 0.011255 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/06/2026 17/06/2026 Cash 9990 0.002261 Cash-settled Equity Swap 24/06/2026 24/06/2026 Cash 5042 0.001141 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/07/2026 08/07/2026 Cash 23996 0.005436 Cash-settled Equity Swap 14/07/2026 14/07/2026 Cash 4337 0.000981 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/08/2026 04/08/2026 Cash 20 0.000004 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/08/2026 12/08/2026 Cash 141435 0.032039 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/08/2026 19/08/2026 Cash 18742 0.004242 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/09/2026 02/09/2026 Cash 1570 0.000355 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/09/2026 07/09/2026 Cash 5349140 1.211821 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/09/2026 08/09/2026 Cash 398862 0.090334 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/09/2026 18/09/2026 Cash 100350 0.022733 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/09/2026 23/09/2026 Cash 87290 0.019775 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/10/2026 02/10/2026 Cash 262853 0.059532 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/10/2026 08/10/2026 Cash 2898 0.000652 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/10/2026 15/10/2026 Cash 69461 0.015721 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/10/2026 16/10/2026 Cash 163042 0.036936 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/11/2026 03/11/2026 Cash 7739575 1.753254 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/11/2026 04/11/2026 Cash 6966 0.001573 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/11/2026 05/11/2026 Cash 8142 0.001844 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/11/2026 12/11/2026 Cash 11185 0.002533 Cash-settled Equity Swap 25/11/2026 25/11/2026 Cash 68082 0.015423 Cash-settled Equity Swap 26/11/2026 26/11/2026 Cash 79137 0.017924 Cash-settled Equity Swap 27/11/2026 27/11/2026 Cash 6522 0.001472 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/12/2026 02/12/2026 Cash 268488 0.060795 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/12/2026 03/12/2026 Cash 15552 0.003523 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/12/2026 07/12/2026 Cash 1621 0.000366 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/12/2026 10/12/2026 Cash 1970 0.000440 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/12/2026 16/12/2026 Cash 100428 0.022726 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/12/2026 17/12/2026 Cash 167973 0.038052 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/12/2026 22/12/2026 Cash 5944 0.001337 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/12/2026 23/12/2026 Cash 1316694 0.298290 Cash-settled Equity Swap 24/12/2026 24/12/2026 Cash 27230 0.006166 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/01/2027 05/01/2027 Cash 993 0.000222 Cash-settled Equity Swap 06/01/2027 06/01/2027 Cash 32542 0.007370 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/04/2027 07/04/2027 Cash 420852 0.095336 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/06/2027 02/06/2027 Cash 9990 0.002261 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/05/2028 30/05/2028 Cash 27267 0.006176 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/06/2029 04/06/2029 Cash 17211 0.003897 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/05/2030 22/05/2030 Cash 11801 0.002672 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/07/2030 02/07/2030 Cash 45932 0.010402 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/07/2035 13/07/2035 Cash 29519 0.006685 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/07/2035 19/07/2035 Cash 81754 0.018520 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/09/2035 28/09/2035 Cash 18746 0.004241 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/10/2035 11/10/2035 Cash 338 0.000076 Cash-settled Equity Swap 25/10/2035 25/10/2035 Cash 68082 0.015423 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/11/2035 08/11/2035 Cash 18996 0.004296 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/11/2035 09/11/2035 Cash 32542 0.007364 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/11/2035 22/11/2035 Cash 50317 0.011388 Sub Total 8.B2 20283976 4.594799%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 4.528983 7.333442% JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan SE JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

24-Nov-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA