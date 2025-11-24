Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49
JSE share code: MNP
24 November 2025
Notification of Major Interests in Shares
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BMWC6P49
Issuer Name
MONDI PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
20-Nov-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
24-Nov-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
2.804460
4.594799
7.399259
32663571
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0.896538
6.287398
7.183936
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BMWC6P49
12379592
2.804460
Sub Total 8.A
12379592
2.804460%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Right to recall shares lent out
3
0.000000
Sub Total 8.B1
3
0.000000%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap
21/11/2025
21/11/2025
Cash
222092
0.050312
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/12/2025
02/12/2025
Cash
63174
0.014306
Cash-settled Equity Swap
16/01/2026
16/01/2026
Cash
31321
0.007095
Cash-settled Equity Swap
20/01/2026
20/01/2026
Cash
809
0.000183
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/02/2026
09/02/2026
Cash
58485
0.013249
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/02/2026
10/02/2026
Cash
214800
0.048658
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/02/2026
11/02/2026
Cash
600720
0.136080
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/02/2026
23/02/2026
Cash
222092
0.050313
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/03/2026
02/03/2026
Cash
569577
0.129026
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/03/2026
03/03/2026
Cash
122578
0.027756
Cash-settled Equity Swap
06/03/2026
06/03/2026
Cash
114
0.000020
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/03/2026
11/03/2026
Cash
60904
0.013790
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/03/2026
18/03/2026
Cash
20149
0.004564
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/03/2026
23/03/2026
Cash
23000
0.005210
Cash-settled Equity Swap
25/03/2026
25/03/2026
Cash
4711
0.001067
Cash-settled Equity Swap
01/04/2026
01/04/2026
Cash
38395
0.008684
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/04/2026
02/04/2026
Cash
23603
0.005338
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/04/2026
09/04/2026
Cash
23079
0.005228
Cash-settled Equity Swap
15/04/2026
15/04/2026
Cash
364
0.000082
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/04/2026
28/04/2026
Cash
39198
0.008880
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/04/2026
30/04/2026
Cash
49
0.000011
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/05/2026
08/05/2026
Cash
378705
0.085784
Cash-settled Equity Swap
13/05/2026
13/05/2026
Cash
6274
0.001420
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/05/2026
28/05/2026
Cash
22
0.000004
Cash-settled Equity Swap
29/05/2026
29/05/2026
Cash
178658
0.040474
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/06/2026
10/06/2026
Cash
49684
0.011255
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/06/2026
17/06/2026
Cash
9990
0.002261
Cash-settled Equity Swap
24/06/2026
24/06/2026
Cash
5042
0.001141
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/07/2026
08/07/2026
Cash
23996
0.005436
Cash-settled Equity Swap
14/07/2026
14/07/2026
Cash
4337
0.000981
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/08/2026
04/08/2026
Cash
20
0.000004
Cash-settled Equity Swap
12/08/2026
12/08/2026
Cash
141435
0.032039
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/08/2026
19/08/2026
Cash
18742
0.004242
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/09/2026
02/09/2026
Cash
1570
0.000355
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/09/2026
07/09/2026
Cash
5349140
1.211821
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/09/2026
08/09/2026
Cash
398862
0.090334
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/09/2026
18/09/2026
Cash
100350
0.022733
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/09/2026
23/09/2026
Cash
87290
0.019775
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/10/2026
02/10/2026
Cash
262853
0.059532
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/10/2026
08/10/2026
Cash
2898
0.000652
Cash-settled Equity Swap
15/10/2026
15/10/2026
Cash
69461
0.015721
Cash-settled Equity Swap
16/10/2026
16/10/2026
Cash
163042
0.036936
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/11/2026
03/11/2026
Cash
7739575
1.753254
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/11/2026
04/11/2026
Cash
6966
0.001573
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/11/2026
05/11/2026
Cash
8142
0.001844
Cash-settled Equity Swap
12/11/2026
12/11/2026
Cash
11185
0.002533
Cash-settled Equity Swap
25/11/2026
25/11/2026
Cash
68082
0.015423
Cash-settled Equity Swap
26/11/2026
26/11/2026
Cash
79137
0.017924
Cash-settled Equity Swap
27/11/2026
27/11/2026
Cash
6522
0.001472
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/12/2026
02/12/2026
Cash
268488
0.060795
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/12/2026
03/12/2026
Cash
15552
0.003523
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/12/2026
07/12/2026
Cash
1621
0.000366
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/12/2026
10/12/2026
Cash
1970
0.000440
Cash-settled Equity Swap
16/12/2026
16/12/2026
Cash
100428
0.022726
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/12/2026
17/12/2026
Cash
167973
0.038052
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/12/2026
22/12/2026
Cash
5944
0.001337
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/12/2026
23/12/2026
Cash
1316694
0.298290
Cash-settled Equity Swap
24/12/2026
24/12/2026
Cash
27230
0.006166
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/01/2027
05/01/2027
Cash
993
0.000222
Cash-settled Equity Swap
06/01/2027
06/01/2027
Cash
32542
0.007370
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/04/2027
07/04/2027
Cash
420852
0.095336
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/06/2027
02/06/2027
Cash
9990
0.002261
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/05/2028
30/05/2028
Cash
27267
0.006176
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/06/2029
04/06/2029
Cash
17211
0.003897
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/05/2030
22/05/2030
Cash
11801
0.002672
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/07/2030
02/07/2030
Cash
45932
0.010402
Cash-settled Equity Swap
13/07/2035
13/07/2035
Cash
29519
0.006685
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/07/2035
19/07/2035
Cash
81754
0.018520
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/09/2035
28/09/2035
Cash
18746
0.004241
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/10/2035
11/10/2035
Cash
338
0.000076
Cash-settled Equity Swap
25/10/2035
25/10/2035
Cash
68082
0.015423
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/11/2035
08/11/2035
Cash
18996
0.004296
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/11/2035
09/11/2035
Cash
32542
0.007364
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/11/2035
22/11/2035
Cash
50317
0.011388
Sub Total 8.B2
20283976
4.594799%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
4.528983
7.333442%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan SE
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
24-Nov-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom
Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA