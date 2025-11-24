Fulton Financial Corporation and Blue Foundry Bancorp Combining in All-Stock Merger

LANCASTER, Pa. and RUTHERFORD, N.J., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) ("Fulton") and Blue Foundry Bancorp (Nasdaq: BLFY) ("Blue Foundry") today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Fulton will acquire Blue Foundry in an all-stock transaction.

Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, each share of Blue Foundry common stock will be exchanged for 0.6500 shares of Fulton common stock. Based on Fulton's share price of $17.96 as of November 21, 2025, the transaction is valued at approximately $243 million, or $11.67 per share of Blue Foundry common stock.

This transaction accelerates Fulton's growth efforts in the attractive northern New Jersey market. The transaction is expected to be accretive to first full-year earnings by over 5%, immediately accretive to tangible book value per share and neutral to regulatory capital ratios at close.

The boards of directors of both Fulton and Blue Foundry have unanimously approved the definitive merger agreement. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval by Blue Foundry's stockholders. Following the closing, Blue Foundry Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Foundry, will merge into Fulton Bank, N.A., the wholly owned bank subsidiary of Fulton, with Fulton Bank as the surviving bank.

"We're bringing together two community-focused banks with shared values and a strong commitment to making banking personal for each and every customer," said Curtis J. Myers, Fulton Chairman and CEO. "The combination of our companies creates an opportunity to leverage Fulton's robust banking services and provide greater convenience and innovative solutions to an expanded customer base, with a continued focus on supporting our local communities. The expansion in northern New Jersey aligns with our strategy of growing in our local markets and positions us well to drive organic growth across our commercial, consumer, wealth advisory and mortgage businesses."

"Joining forces with Fulton is an exciting step forward for our employees, customers and communities," said James D. Nesci, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Foundry. "This partnership allows us to preserve the local relationships and personalized service our customers value, while gaining access to greater resources and providing more solutions and convenience to customers. Together, we're building a stronger future for everyone we serve."

As part of the transaction, Fulton will make a $1.5 million contribution to the Fulton Forward- Foundation, designated to be used to provide impact grants in support of nonprofit community organizations in New Jersey.

Advisors:

Stephens Inc. served as financial advisor and Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel to Fulton. Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor and Luse Gorman, PC served as legal counsel to Blue Foundry Bancorp.

About Fulton Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Financial Corporation is a premier community banking organization and a $32 billion asset financial holding company providing a variety of financial services through its subsidiary bank, Fulton Bank, N.A. ("Fulton Bank"), in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia. Fulton Bank also provides investment management and planning services for individuals and corporations through Fulton Financial Advisors and Fulton Private Bank. In addition, Fulton Bank offers residential mortgage services through Fulton Mortgage Company. At Fulton Financial Corporation, we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,300 employees to do the same. Through the Fulton Forward- initiative, we're helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at www.FultonBank.com. Member FDIC.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Headquartered in Rutherford, New Jersey, with a presence in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties, Blue Foundry Bank is a full-service, innovative bank serving the doers, movers, and shakers in our communities. We offer individuals and businesses alike the tailored products and services they need to build their futures. With a rich history dating back more than 145 years, Blue Foundry Bank has a longstanding commitment to its customers and communities. To learn more about Blue Foundry Bank visit BlueFoundryBank.com or call (888) 931-BLUE. Member FDIC.

