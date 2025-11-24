Anzeige
WKN: A41NPX | ISIN: US30234F1012 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.11.25 | 15:55
15,950 US-Dollar
+9,21 % +1,345
PR Newswire
24.11.2025
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Exzeo Celebrates Recent IPO

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 24th

  • Stocks open higher Monday as Wall Street begins a holiday-shortened trading week, following Friday's rally where the S&P 500 rose about 1% and the Dow gained nearly 500 points.
  • Rate cut expectations grow after NY Fed President John Williams signaled "further adjustment" to interest rates; traders largely anticipate a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed's December 10 policy meeting.
  • September Producer Price Index and U.S. retail sales reports due Tuesday; meanwhile, Exzeo celebrates its IPO by ringing the NYSE opening bell, with CEO Paresh Patel featured on the podium.

Opening Bell
Exzeo (NYSE: XZO) celebrates its initial public offering

Closing Bell
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG) celebrates the 20th anniversary of founding

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2830924/NYSE_Market_Update_16_9_Nov_24.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--exzeo-celebrates-recent-ipo-302624556.html

