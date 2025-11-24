Luminar Media Group, Inc.: Luminar Media Group Submits Initial Application to List on Nasdaq Capital Market

Company takes next step in planned uplisting from OTC Markets

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID:LRGR) ("Luminar" or the "Company"), a diversified financial holding company focused on revenue-based financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced that it has submitted its initial application to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq").

In parallel, the Company is in discussions with several nationally recognized investment banks and expects to finalize the selection of its underwriter for the planned offering in the near term. With its application now filed, these developments, along with the remaining regulatory, corporate governance, and administrative steps inherent in the uplisting process, mark continued progress toward Luminar's proposed transition to a national exchange.

"Filing our initial application with Nasdaq is a major milestone in Luminar's evolution," said Yoel Damas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luminar. "A Nasdaq listing, if approved, would align the Company's public profile with the scale and profitability of our business while providing a stronger platform to support long-term growth."

The Company expects that a Nasdaq listing, if accomplished, could enhance the Company's visibility in the capital markets, broaden its prospective investor base, and improve trading liquidity over time.

The listing of Luminar's common stock on Nasdaq remains subject to Nasdaq's approval, the effectiveness of any required registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and the Company's continued satisfaction of all applicable listing, governance, and regulatory requirements. There can be no assurance that Nasdaq will approve the application or that the uplisting will ultimately be completed.

About Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID: LRGR) is a diversified financial holding company focused on providing non-dilutive, revenue-based financing and working-capital solutions to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States through its Fortun-branded subsidiaries. Luminar leverages data-driven underwriting, disciplined risk management, and technology-enabled servicing to originate and manage portfolios of purchased receivables and merchant cash advances. For more information, please visit www.fortunco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's submission of an initial application to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market, the timing and outcome of Nasdaq's review process, expectations regarding the selection of an underwriter for a potential offering, and the anticipated benefits of any potential Nasdaq listing. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "should," "will," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are outside the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially due to factors including, but not limited to, Nasdaq's independent review of the Company's application; the Company's ability to satisfy all applicable Nasdaq listing standards on an ongoing basis; the filing or effectiveness of any required registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; completion of required regulatory, governance, and administrative steps; the timing and outcome of underwriter selection and any related offering; market and economic conditions; and regulatory developments.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF SUCH SECURITIES IN ANY STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL PRIOR TO REGISTRATION OR QUALIFICATION UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH STATE OR JURISDICTION. ANY OFFERING OF SECURITIES WILL BE MADE ONLY BY MEANS OF A PROSPECTUS MEETING THE REQUIREMENTS OF SECTION 10 OF THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Investor & Media Contact

Robert Rico

Investor Relations

Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Tel: 305-283-9237

Email: Robert@FortunCo.com

SOURCE: Luminar Media Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/luminar-media-group-submits-initial-application-to-list-on-nasdaq-ca-1105020