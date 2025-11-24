ZetrOZ Systems: The sam Wearable Ultrasound Device Allows Healing Without Interruption During Holiday Travel

Sustained acoustic medicine technology from ZetrOZ Systems is highly portable and can be used while traveling or wherever people go.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / The holidays are an opportunity for people to rest and recover while spending time visiting family and friends. The sam sustained acoustic medicine device from ZetrOZ Systems helps athletes and active individuals maintain their recovery routine and even prepare for next season with ultrasound treatment anywhere on the road, even on a plane.

Having the device while traveling helps prevent stiffness, soreness, and flare-ups by providing continuous, long-duration ultrasound treatment directly to the injury site. sam technology is ideally suited for traveling:

Portable and wearable, fitting easily in a carry-on or gym bag

Can be worn discreetly under clothing

Quiet and wireless - attach and go

Can be used during long flights, car rides, or at a hotel

Keeps muscles, tendons, and joints in recovery mode

"sam brings the healing capabilities of clinical ultrasound therapy into the home, allowing people to apply the treatment regularly and on their own schedules," said George Lewis, CEO of ZetrOZ Systems and the inventor of sustained acoustic medicine. "The technology is designed for portability and ease of use, making it perfect for people who need recovery while on the go."

Sustained acoustic medicine is continuous, long-duration ultrasound treatment applied directly to the site of an injury. The treatment penetrates soft tissue, reduces inflammation, improves circulation, and accelerates the natural healing process. Its effectiveness in reducing pain and restoring function has been validated by more than 30 clinical studies and by treating 3.7 million patients.

The ZetrOZ Systems sam X1 and 2.0 devices are the only wearable ultrasound devices cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for daily home use to treat osteoarthritis and chronic joint pain. The sam 2.0 has also received the Arthritis Foundation's Ease of Use (SM) Certification, proving it is easier to use for people living with arthritis and chronic pain.

The sam devices allows active people to continue with therapy and maintenance, supporting healing from chronic shoulder, knee, or muscle injuries. Professional sports teams and U.S. Olympic athletes use sam to maintain recovery protocols during off-season travel.

For anyone who wants to remain active, using sam can consistently decrease chronic pain, stiffness, and inflammation that can flare up during chilly weather or long travel days. It allows people to recover, stay active, and enjoy the holiday season without being limited by pain or injury because it promotes circulation and healing in muscles and tendons, reducing soreness from walking, lifting luggage, or extended sitting.

For more information about ZetrOZ Systems and the sam wearable ultrasound device, visit www.zetroz.com or www.samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading the way in healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

