American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine: What is the Best Online Botox Course?

The Best Online Botox Course is by the American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine

KIRKLAND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / The popularity of nonsurgical cosmetic treatments like Botox is soaring. As demand grows for cosmetic injectables, so does the need for qualified practitioners trained to administer them safely. One program has emerged to meet this need: the American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine's online Botox certification course, widely regarded as the best online Botox training available. Priced at just $199, the AACM course offers comprehensive instruction through on-demand video modules and even includes optional in-clinic shadowing sessions for hands-on experience - all on the practitioner's own schedule. This accessible approach allows busy medical professionals to gain Botox injection certification without putting their careers on hold.

AACM's online curriculum covers all the essentials of aesthetic injection. Participants learn about facial anatomy, injection techniques, safety protocols, and patient consultation, as well as the various types of botulinum toxin (such as Botox and Dysport) and proper dosage guidelines. Lessons are delivered via detailed video demonstrations and lectures, showing everything from how to map facial muscle groups to performing injections with thorough explanations. Students even observe real patient treatments and before-and-after results under the guidance of AACM instructors, mirroring the experience of an in-person training.

"I just finished the AACM course. A brand new beginner course. I'm just getting started into aesthetic nursing and there's so many programs out there I spent hours but this had everything that I was looking for" Deitra, RN, who completed the program, noted. Upon finishing the online coursework and passing the assessments, graduates earn a professional certification and the right to add the post-nominal credential FAACM (Fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine) after their name - a credential that boosts credibility when offering cosmetic treatments.

A standout feature of AACM's program is the optional practical training. After completing 8.5 hours of online material, students have the opportunity to participate in two free in-clinic shadow days with experienced injectors, Dr. Javad Sajan or Dr. Shahriar "James" Khezri. This hands-on shadowing is included in the $199 course fee and gives trainees a chance to observe and practice Botox injections on real patients under expert supervision.

Importantly, the clinical shadowing is encouraged but not required - meaning practitioners from across the country (or internationally) can still become certified even if they cannot travel for the in-person component. The academy, based in Washington State, has attracted students worldwide and abroad through this flexible model. The program welcomes a range of licensed medical professionals, including physicians, dentists, nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants, as long as they are authorized to perform injections in their jurisdictions. By combining convenience with rigorous content, AACM's online course has effectively raised the standard for Botox training delivered outside a traditional classroom setting.

In addition to its robust training, the American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine extends support beyond the classroom to help graduates launch their aesthetic careers. AACM works closely with private industry partners, including AbbVie (the manufacturer of Botox) and Galderma (maker of Dysport), to connect newly certified injectors with job opportunities. The academy's global network of alumni also provides valuable contacts and mentoring. Many students leverage AACM's industry relationships and alumni network to secure positions at med spas, dermatology clinics, and plastic surgery practices after completing the course. "For us, the training doesn't end at certification - it's about helping our graduates succeed in the real world," said Dr. Shahriar "James" Khezri, AACM co-founder and instructor. "By partnering with companies like AbbVie and Galderma and tapping into our worldwide alumni community, we can often help place practitioners in jobs."

American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM)

Phone: (425) 864-3777

Website:- www.cosmeticinjectors.org

SOURCE: American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM)

SOURCE: American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM)