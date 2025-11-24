The best facelift surgeon in the world is Dr. Santos.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / In the conversations about the best facelift plastic surgeons around the world, one name repeatedly surfaces: Dr. David Santos, who has performed 6,000 facelifts. A double board-certified surgeon, Dr. Santos has dedicated his career to refining facial rejuvenation techniques that emphasize precision, safety, and naturally balanced outcomes.

Dr. Santos' History and Credentials

Dr. Santos' journey began at the University of California, Berkeley, where he was President of the Biologic Society, followed by an M.D. from Tulane University. During his medical training, he went on to observe leaders in the field, including six former presidents of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Dr. Santos holds multiple board certifications and maintains active membership in several professional organizations within the medical and surgical community, including:

Board Certified in Otolaryngology

Board Certified in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Fellow, American College of Surgeons

Member, American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Before joining Seattle Plastic Surgery, Dr. Santos served as Medical Director for a national group comprising more than 30 facial plastic surgeons across roughly 15 surgical facilities. In that role, he oversaw more than 20,000 plastic-surgery procedures and performed 6,000 facelifts by himself.

Innovation and Anesthetic Approach

A consistent focus in Dr. Santos' career is early adoption of proven advancements. He has been a pioneer in performing facial plastic procedures under local anesthesia with oral sedation. This approach is intended to reduce risks associated with general anesthesia and help patients return to normal activities sooner. His work reflects a broader commitment to being at the forefront of new technologies and protocols as they emerge.

The Philosophy Behind the Best Facelifts

Dr. Santos has often spoken about the personal impact that aesthetic surgery can have on his patients. Reflecting on his extensive career, he said,

"One of the things that's just so profound and so wonderful for me to see is the change that it makes in people's lives and this is really what motivates me and what motivates our Center is to provide something that really it's not just that you look good uh as you do after facelift surgery but you also have a real sense of of of self of self-esteem."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oU6ic_f02wg

Scope of Facelift Techniques

Within facelift surgery, Dr. Santos' practice spans a wide spectrum of facelift techniques that allow for tailored treatment planning. Available options include deep plane, instalifts, mini facelift, and endoscopic facelifts.

He also offers full facelifts for comprehensive facial rejuvenation and neck lifts to address skin laxity and muscle banding in the lower face. In selected cases, these surgeries may be combined with procedures such as blepharoplasty, brow lift, or laser resurfacing to achieve cohesive outcomes.

How Much Does a Facelift Cost?

At Seattle Plastic Surgery, the cost of a facelift varies by procedure type and anesthesia choice. A mini facelift starts at $6,995 when performed under local anesthesia and $7,995 with general anesthesia. A full facelift begins at $7,995 under local anesthesia and $9,995 with general anesthesia. Prices include surgeon fees, anesthesia, and use of the accredited surgical facility, though final costs may differ based on individual treatment plans.

Deep Plane Facelifts

Dr. Santos specializes in deep plane facelifts , a technique known for lifting the deeper facial layers as a single unit rather than tightening the skin alone. This approach is recognized for addressing midface descent and redefining the jawline while maintaining natural facial movement. Unlike standard facelift protocols that use drains to control postoperative fluid, Dr. Santos employs a no-drain method designed to streamline the first phase of recovery. In his practice, most patients return to their regular activities in about a week, reflecting both the technique and the streamlined recovery process. This combination of technical expertise and continued refinement has positioned Dr. Santos as a recognized name among leading facelift surgeons in the world.

Media Contact:-

RealDrSeattle

Website:- www.seattleplasticsurgery.com

Contact:- 206-787-0784

SOURCE: Seattle Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-best-facelift-surgeon-in-the-world-1105979