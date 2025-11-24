NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc.: NDT Pharmaceuticals' Subsidiary, Good Salt Life, Secures Major Government Contract, Deploying Advanced Biosafety Ecosystem in Tennessee State Prisons

ATHENS, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC:NDTP), a company focused on advancing sustainable health and wellness solutions, today announced a significant contract win for its wholly-owned subsidiary, Good Salt Life, LLC. The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) has purchased Good Salt Life's ByoCart Sprayer units, Clean Republic Disinfectant to modernize hygiene and infection-control protocols across its correctional facilities, representing another major institutional deployment for the company.

This contract includes $300,000 in initial equipment purchases and is expected to generate additional recurring annual revenue through ongoing disinfectant replenishment, establishing a multi-year revenue stream as TDOC adopts Good Salt Life's biosafety platform as part of its long-term facility hygiene strategy.

The award represents a critical expansion of NDT Pharmaceuticals' footprint in the government institutional market, demonstrating accelerating commercial traction for Good Salt Life's vertically integrated biosafety ecosystem.

Good Salt Life's patented biosafety ecosystem, built around a proprietary disinfectant and specialized delivery hardware, provides TDOC with a scalable, institutional-grade solution:

Clean Republic Disinfectant: A hospital-grade HOCl formulation that delivers effective antimicrobial performance while eliminating the toxicity and fumes of conventional chemicals.

ByoCart Sprayer Unit: A professional-grade high-output sprayer engineered for efficient coverage of large facilities, supporting faster disinfection cycles and improved operational workflows.

"This partnership with the Tennessee Department of Correction is a major milestone that underscores the superior value of our biosafety solutions in mission-critical environments," said Zach O'Shea, President and CEO of NDT Pharmaceuticals. "The Tennessee state government is making a profound statement: the health of their correctional employees and the population they house is a top priority. Our technology provides the safest, most effective tool for this priority, offering powerful disinfection without the toxic risks of traditional chemicals, a particularly vital feature in a secure institutional setting."

TDOC adopted Good Salt Life's biosafety system to resolve several mission-critical challenges across correctional facilities:

Employee Safety: By utilizing the non-toxic, non-fuming Clean Republic solution, TDOC significantly reduces the chemical exposure risks for correctional officers and cleaning staff.

Infection Control: The high-efficiency ByoCart Sprayers ensure rapid, thorough disinfection of high-touch surfaces in housing units, kitchens, and medical areas, providing a robust defense against outbreaks of MRSA, flu, and other contagious diseases.

Security: The non-flammable, non-weaponizable nature of the HOCl disinfectant aligns with stringent institutional security protocols.

This contract reinforces NDT Pharmaceuticals' strategy of driving value by providing innovative, eco-friendly, and scientifically proven products to large institutional customers who are actively seeking alternatives to conventional chemical solutions.

