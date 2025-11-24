Specificity Inc.: Specificity Achieves Positive Operating Cash Flow for November

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Specificity Inc. (OTCID:SPTY) (the "Company"), a disruptor in the digital marketing space, is pleased to announce that it reached a major milestone in reaching positive operating cash flow for the month of November.

Specificity's achievement is directly tied to the surge in new client acquisition the company has seen already in the fourth quarter. This growth spans multiple verticals as demand accelerates for its precision-driven approach to targeting real humans and eliminating wasted ad spend. That momentum is translating into meaningful revenue expansion and has been a driving force behind reaching positive operating cash flow for November. The company is scaling fast as brands leave traditional agencies behind and shift to a partner that actually performs.

Recent onboardings include companies that came to Specificity after experiencing stagnant results with conventional digital strategies. They are already seeing stronger, faster, more measurable performance using Specificity's proprietary data and ad tech. Early results from several of these new relationships have been significant enough that the Company expects to release new case studies in the coming weeks highlighting real-world success and the tangible impact Specificity delivers.

Jason Wood, Founder of Specificity, emphasized, "Our business traction continues to accelerate, as our team is successfully closing more and more new business. All of this recent new business has propelled us to reach positive operating cash flow for the month of November, earlier than expected. We are very proud of our achievements and results to-date and plan on communicating more of it to our shareholders. Our financial team is working through some final modeling and budgeting to be able to provide full year guidance for 2026. Our business operations team is finalizing a client case study that we are looking forward to publishing that demonstrated a 30x return for our client."

About Specificity, Inc.

Specificity (OTCID:SPTY) is a performance-driven digital marketing firm revolutionizing how brands connect with real people. Leveraging advanced ad tech and proprietary data, Specificity enables precision targeting of in-market consumers across display, social, and video-guaranteeing that every campaign reaches the right human, in the right place, at the right time.

For further information about Specificity Inc. and the range of digital marketing solutions offered, visit - https://www.specificityinc.com/. Specificity also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn. Specificity is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol SPTY.

