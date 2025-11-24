Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended August 31, 2025.
"Fiscal 2025 saw the completion of a multi-year effort to modernize our technology stack," said Fred Vandenberg, Chief Executive Officer. "This transition was essential to support scalability and ensure long-term product competitiveness. With the completion of these milestones, the Company can focus on maximizing profitability and revenue growth."
Fiscal 2025 Year Highlights
- Launch of Caster and Caster +, enabling customers to sign-up, self-serve functionality and online checkout
- Sunset of legacy list management software, completing the transition away from the old PC based platform
- Revenue growth of 2.3% (2.6% currency-adjusted)
- Net loss of $0.6M, driven primarily by higher amortization of capitalized development investments.
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $0.20M (2024 - $0.57M), impacted by $0.25M in legal expenses. The Company received a favorable ruling, including an award of costs not yet reflected in the current financial statements.
Technology Modernization Milestones
Migration of Our Largest Customer:
The Company's first milestone was the previously outlined migration of its largest enterprise customer onto the new platform. This customer's migration started in April 2023. This initiative represented the most complex technical component of the transition. Its completion materially reduced technical debt and ongoing support requirements.
Launch of MTR (Q4 2024):
In late 2024, the Company launched a new technology, MTR, a new platform targeting the large and growing radio airplay tracking market. While revenues remain modest, MTR has validated demand within its early target market, established some early adoption, and created a customer foundation.
Competitive solutions have emerged in this space, and the Company is focused on increasing market share. Importantly, the combination and insights between the MTR and Play MPE platforms is unique in the market. MTR enables cross marketing opportunities, provides data-driven insights that enhance Play MPE's value proposition and provides opportunities to compare promotional campaign metrics and airplay outcomes. The Company is evaluating several initiatives to capitalize on its current penetration and expand into broader markets.
List Management Sunset (Q3 2025):
The Company's legacy list management module-responsible for the vast majority of Play MPE's revenue-has been fully rebuilt and replaced the legacy environment in April 2025. This milestone represents the final phase of retiring the old PC-based environment and consolidating all core revenue generating workflows onto the modern platform.
List management remains a core differentiator for Play MPE, enabling the precise connection management required by record labels globally. With the new system, the Company can scale its product offering more efficiently while reducing operating costs.
Self-Service and Checkout Enhancements (Q4 2025):
In 2025, the Company introduced full self-signup and checkout capabilities, bringing true self-service to the platform for the first time. These enhancements reduce onboarding friction, streamline customer adoption, and position the Company for more scalable, lower-touch growth.
With the modernization program complete, the Company can focus on sales and marketing execution, supported by significantly lower platform development costs. Play MPE remains the largest and most globally adopted platform of its kind, offering major international labels meaningful cost efficiencies in their promotional workflows, while providing smaller labels, artists, and promoters an unprecedented opportunity to achieve comparable promotional reach and effectiveness.
Fiscal 2025 Year Earnings Webinar
Destiny Media Technologies will hold a live webinar on Monday, November 24, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its fiscal year ended August 31, 2025.
Date: Monday, November 24, 2025
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)
Presenting on the call will be Fred Vandenberg, Chief Executive Officer; Assel Mendesh, Chief Financial Officer; and Jennifer Rainnie, Music Industry Relations, Strategic Accounts Manager.
Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following: DSNY Financials or by clicking on the Webinar Registration Form.
Attendees of the webinar can submit questions voluntarily during the live presentation. Cameras will remain off for all attendees throughout the session. Microphones will also remain muted unless an attendee chooses to engage in verbal questions, similar to the format used in traditional conference calls.
The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information.
For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:
Direct dial in US: +1 31 262 66799 or +1 346 248 7799 or More International numbers
Webinar ID: 846 9853 9403
Attendees participating via dial-in will not have access to the webinar video stream or the question and answer functions.
A recording of the webinar will be available after the event at DSNY Financials.
About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.
Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE, provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found on the DSNY website.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca or www.sec.gov.
Contact:
Fred Vandenberg
CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.
604 609 7736 x236
DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|For the years ended August 31,
|2025
|2024
|Service revenue
|$
|4,524,448
|$
|4,420,768
|Cost of revenue
|Hosting costs
|203,068
|148,949
|Internal engineering support
|62,020
|57,644
|Customer support
|351,448
|326,647
|Third-party and transactions costs
|70,017
|77,287
|686,553
|610,527
|Gross margin
|3,837,895
|3,810,241
|84.8%
|86.2%
|Operating expenses
|General and administrative
|988,642
|697,996
|Sales and marketing
|910,101
|1,063,476
|Product development
|1,768,604
|1,518,411
|Depreciation and amortization
|833,614
|469,801
|4,500,961
|3,749,684
|Income (loss) from operations
|(663,066
|)
|60,557
|Other income
|Interest and other income
|25,189
|51,201
|Net income (loss) before income tax
|(637,877
|)
|111,758
|Current income tax expense
|-
|-
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(637,877
|)
|$
|111,758
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|(136,239
|)
|3,364
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|(774,558
|)
|$
|115,122
|Net income (loss) per common share
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.01
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic and Diluted
|9,637,410
|10,030,569
DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
| August 31,
2025
| August 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,117,889
|$
|1,481,582
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $82,184 (2024 - $30,624)
|863,422
|681,146
|Other receivables
|127,698
|82,585
|Prepaid expenses
|38,252
|87,345
|Deposits
|31,581
|32,347
|Total current assets
|2,178,842
|2,365,005
|Property and equipment, net
|752,719
|1,174,370
|Intangible assets, net
|35,282
|148,977
|Total assets
|$
|2,966,843
|$
|3,688,352
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current
|Accounts payable
|$
|70,255
|$
|151,734
|Accrued liabilities
|432,959
|328,801
|Deferred revenue
|41,041
|42,399
|Total current liabilities
|544,255
|522,934
|Total liabilities
|544,255
|522,934
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000 shares.
Issued and outstanding - 9,637,410 shares (2024 - 9,637,410 shares)
|9,637
|9,637
|Additional paid-in capital
|8,851,513
|8,819,785
|Accumulated deficit
|(5,830,486
|)
|(5,192,609
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(608,076
|)
|(471,395
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,422,588
|3,165,418
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,966,843
|$
|3,688,352
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275609
SOURCE: Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.