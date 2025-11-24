Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended August 31, 2025.

"Fiscal 2025 saw the completion of a multi-year effort to modernize our technology stack," said Fred Vandenberg, Chief Executive Officer. "This transition was essential to support scalability and ensure long-term product competitiveness. With the completion of these milestones, the Company can focus on maximizing profitability and revenue growth."

Fiscal 2025 Year Highlights

Launch of Caster and Caster +, enabling customers to sign-up, self-serve functionality and online checkout

Sunset of legacy list management software, completing the transition away from the old PC based platform

Revenue growth of 2.3% (2.6% currency-adjusted)

Net loss of $0.6M, driven primarily by higher amortization of capitalized development investments.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $0.20M (2024 - $0.57M), impacted by $0.25M in legal expenses. The Company received a favorable ruling, including an award of costs not yet reflected in the current financial statements.

Technology Modernization Milestones

Migration of Our Largest Customer:

The Company's first milestone was the previously outlined migration of its largest enterprise customer onto the new platform. This customer's migration started in April 2023. This initiative represented the most complex technical component of the transition. Its completion materially reduced technical debt and ongoing support requirements.

Launch of MTR (Q4 2024):

In late 2024, the Company launched a new technology, MTR, a new platform targeting the large and growing radio airplay tracking market. While revenues remain modest, MTR has validated demand within its early target market, established some early adoption, and created a customer foundation.

Competitive solutions have emerged in this space, and the Company is focused on increasing market share. Importantly, the combination and insights between the MTR and Play MPE platforms is unique in the market. MTR enables cross marketing opportunities, provides data-driven insights that enhance Play MPE's value proposition and provides opportunities to compare promotional campaign metrics and airplay outcomes. The Company is evaluating several initiatives to capitalize on its current penetration and expand into broader markets.

List Management Sunset (Q3 2025):

The Company's legacy list management module-responsible for the vast majority of Play MPE's revenue-has been fully rebuilt and replaced the legacy environment in April 2025. This milestone represents the final phase of retiring the old PC-based environment and consolidating all core revenue generating workflows onto the modern platform.

List management remains a core differentiator for Play MPE, enabling the precise connection management required by record labels globally. With the new system, the Company can scale its product offering more efficiently while reducing operating costs.

Self-Service and Checkout Enhancements (Q4 2025):

In 2025, the Company introduced full self-signup and checkout capabilities, bringing true self-service to the platform for the first time. These enhancements reduce onboarding friction, streamline customer adoption, and position the Company for more scalable, lower-touch growth.

With the modernization program complete, the Company can focus on sales and marketing execution, supported by significantly lower platform development costs. Play MPE remains the largest and most globally adopted platform of its kind, offering major international labels meaningful cost efficiencies in their promotional workflows, while providing smaller labels, artists, and promoters an unprecedented opportunity to achieve comparable promotional reach and effectiveness.

Fiscal 2025 Year Earnings Webinar

Destiny Media Technologies will hold a live webinar on Monday, November 24, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its fiscal year ended August 31, 2025.

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Presenting on the call will be Fred Vandenberg, Chief Executive Officer; Assel Mendesh, Chief Financial Officer; and Jennifer Rainnie, Music Industry Relations, Strategic Accounts Manager.

Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following: DSNY Financials or by clicking on the Webinar Registration Form.

Attendees of the webinar can submit questions voluntarily during the live presentation. Cameras will remain off for all attendees throughout the session. Microphones will also remain muted unless an attendee chooses to engage in verbal questions, similar to the format used in traditional conference calls.

The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information.

For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:

Direct dial in US: +1 31 262 66799 or +1 346 248 7799 or More International numbers

Webinar ID: 846 9853 9403

Attendees participating via dial-in will not have access to the webinar video stream or the question and answer functions.

A recording of the webinar will be available after the event at DSNY Financials.

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE, provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found on the DSNY website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca or www.sec.gov .

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)







For the years ended August 31,







2025



2024

















Service revenue

$ 4,524,448

$ 4,420,768













Cost of revenue









Hosting costs



203,068



148,949

Internal engineering support



62,020



57,644

Customer support



351,448



326,647

Third-party and transactions costs



70,017



77,287







686,553



610,527

Gross margin



3,837,895



3,810,241







84.8%



86.2%

Operating expenses









General and administrative



988,642



697,996

Sales and marketing



910,101



1,063,476

Product development



1,768,604



1,518,411

Depreciation and amortization



833,614



469,801







4,500,961



3,749,684

Income (loss) from operations



(663,066 )

60,557













Other income









Interest and other income



25,189



51,201

Net income (loss) before income tax



(637,877 )

111,758

Current income tax expense



-



-

Net income (loss)

$ (637,877 ) $ 111,758

Foreign currency translation adjustments



(136,239 )

3,364

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$ (774,558 ) $ 115,122













Net income (loss) per common share









Basic and diluted

$ (0.07 ) $ 0.01













Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic and Diluted



9,637,410



10,030,569



DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets







August 31,

2025



August 31,

2024

ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,117,889

$ 1,481,582

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $82,184 (2024 - $30,624)



863,422



681,146

Other receivables



127,698



82,585

Prepaid expenses



38,252



87,345

Deposits



31,581



32,347

Total current assets



2,178,842



2,365,005













Property and equipment, net



752,719



1,174,370

Intangible assets, net



35,282



148,977

Total assets

$ 2,966,843

$ 3,688,352













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current









Accounts payable

$ 70,255

$ 151,734

Accrued liabilities



432,959



328,801

Deferred revenue



41,041



42,399

Total current liabilities



544,255



522,934

Total liabilities



544,255



522,934













Commitments and contingencies



-



-













Stockholders' equity









Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000 shares.

Issued and outstanding - 9,637,410 shares (2024 - 9,637,410 shares)



9,637



9,637

Additional paid-in capital



8,851,513



8,819,785

Accumulated deficit



(5,830,486 )

(5,192,609 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(608,076 )

(471,395 ) Total stockholders' equity



2,422,588



3,165,418

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,966,843

$ 3,688,352



