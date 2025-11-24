Inaugural Legacy Award honors lifelong impact and pioneering legacy in reproductive medicine

The inaugural World Fertility Awards (WFAs), presented by global media platform Pregnantish, has named its 2025 Legacy Award after Professor Antonio Pellicer, Co-Founder and Executive Chair of the Board of Directors for IVI RMA Global. Prof. Pellicer is a renowned IVF pioneer and one of the most influential figures in reproductive medicine. Recognizing his impact on the field, the eponymous 2025 Prof. Antonio Pellicer Legacy Award will be given to an individual whose scientific contributions and leadership have profoundly shaped the field of reproductive medicine and expanded access to fertility care worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251124662051/en/

Professor Antonio Pellicer, Co-Founder and Executive Chair of the Board of Directors for IVI RMA Global

"We're thrilled to partner with a thought leader like Prof. Antonio Pellicer and IVI RMA Global for our inaugural event recognizing global changemakers in the world of fertility. Throughout his career, Prof. Pellicer's work has elevated science and reproductive medicine," said Andrea Syrtash, Founder and CEO of Pregnantish and creator of the World Fertility Awards. "Naming the 2025 Legacy award in his honor this year ensures that his vision for accessible, ethical, and innovative fertility care inspires the next generation of scientists and clinicians."

A pioneer in assisted reproduction and a champion for scientific rigor, Prof. Pellicer co-founded IVI in Valencia, Spain in 1990, helping usher in a new era of reproductive medicine that combined patient-centered care with cutting-edge research. Under his leadership, IVI RMA has grown to more than 200 clinics across 15 countries, achieving some of the highest patient success rates in the world. With five dedicated international research centers that consistently set the global standard in scientific research and development, IVI RMA has become the global leader in reproductive medicine. Its focus on educational excellence in reproductive medicine, from fellowships to continuing education based on rigor, quality and real-world practice, has influenced generations of reproductive endocrinologists and embryologists.

"I am very honored to be recognized in this unique way by the World Fertility Awards," said Prof. Pellicer. "When we started IVI 35 years ago, reproductive medicine was in its infancy, offering extraordinary possibility to only a few families. Today, it has become a path to parenthood for millions around the world, giving hope to those with fertility challenges."

Over his four-decade career, Prof. Pellicer has authored more than 1,000 scientific publications, edited leading medical journals, and received international recognition for advancing fertility preservation, ovarian stimulation, and endometrial research. As a physician, professor, and researcher, he has directly and indirectly helped millions of individuals and couples achieve their dream of parenthood.

In addition, Prof. Pellicer served as Co-Editor-in-Chief of Fertility and Sterility, the official scientific journal of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), from 2011 to 2021. His decade-long tenure marked a significant milestone in international scientific collaboration as one of the few European physicians to hold this esteemed editorial position.

"I look forward to congratulating the winner of this award and thanking them for their efforts to push this industry forward," added Prof. Pellicer. "We have collectively advanced the field of reproductive medicine in ways we only once imagined-and there's so much more the next generation can do."

The inaugural WFAs debut will take place December 1, 2025, at The Times Center in New York City, with global leaders and advocates in fertility, technology, and patient care meeting to celebrate progress on fertility access, awareness, inclusion, and innovation. For more information on the World Fertility Awards, visit worldfertilityawards.com.

About IVI RMA Global

IVI RMA Global is the global leader in reproductive medicine, committed to delivering personalized, high-quality fertility care backed by science, technology, and patient-centered care. With more than 5,000 employees across 200+ clinics in 15 countries, the company empowers individuals and couples to build their families safely, effectively, and with unwavering support at every stage of their journey. Learn more at https://www.ivirma.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251124662051/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Alex Varney

avarney@stantonprm.com

(646) 502-3565