Urbo Bankas: Report on the unaudited financial performance of the bank during the nine month of 2025

Urbo bankas UAB (hereinafter - "the Bank"), company code 112027077, address: Konstitucijos pr.18B, Vilnius.

In the first three quarters of this year, Lithuania-based Urbo Bankas recorded double-digit growth in both its loan and deposit portfolios. Year-to-date, the bank's loans have grown by more than 26% (from EUR 414.5 million) and deposits by 22% (from EUR 557.3 million).

"This year, we have continued our consistent growth in both deposit and loan categories. In order to strengthen the bank's capital base and support our ambitious growth targets, we launched our second subordinated bond issue in early October. In the first stage of the placement, we successfully raised almost EUR 7 million," said Marius Arlauskas, Chief Executive Officer of Urbo Bankas.

In the first nine months, Urbo Bankas earned a net profit of EUR 4.4 million, 32% lower than in the same period last year (EUR 6.5 million).

"The main factor affecting profitability was the decline in base interest rates. However, we are compensating for this by rapidly expanding our loan portfolio. Most importantly, we are growing without compromising the overall risk profile of the portfolio," emphasised Mr. Arlauskas.

Urbo Bankas' net interest income increased by 5% (EUR 0.9 million) to EUR 17.6 million in the first three quarters of this year, compared with the same period in 2024. Net fee and commission income from services decreased by 22% to EUR 2.1 million. According to the bank's CEO, commission income declined due to a reduction in the volume of brokerage and other non-core services.

In the first nine months, the bank's net result from foreign currency operations declined by EUR 0.4 million to EUR 1.4 million relative to the same period last year, reflecting a contraction in Lithuania's net currency market.

As of 30 September 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to EUR 758.6 million, 31% higher than a year earlier (EUR 577.4 million) and approximately 20% higher than at the start of the year (EUR 634.8 million).

Shareholders' equity stood at EUR 66.9 million.

"We remain committed to actively financing investment projects for small and medium-sized enterprises and offering attractive lending and financial services for both businesses and individuals. In the third quarter, we also introduced business debit cards for our customers," said Mr. Arlauskas.

At the end of September 2025, Urbo Bankas had 283 employees and its customer service network consisted of 25 territorial branches.

For more information please contact: Julius Ivaška, Head of Business Division, tel. +370 601 04 453, e-mail media@urbo.lt

